Glad tidings to all and to all a good year

Christmas does not mark the end of the year. Christmas does not mark the beginning of the year. Christmas does not mark the center of the year. Christmas is not the festival around which the Christian year spins.

Everybody needs a winter holiday, when the days have grown short, and the possibility of foul weather is always in the air. But wait: what about the southern hemisphere, where winter comes in what we recognize as summer? Does it make as much sense there? Ask your Australian friends; I don’t have the answer to my own questions. Most of those who were not indigenous peoples, who settled in the southern hemisphere were, in any event, from northern countries like England and Germany.

Christmas, and particularly all the trimmings that go with it — the tree, the garlands, the mistletoe, the yule log, the feasting — are, for the most part, from northern climes. They come from pagan traditions and there’s nothing wrong with that. Oh yes there are South American traditions, but think about it: Christianity came to those regions from where? The missionaries were from France and Italy, with a smattering of Germans thrown in for good measure.

Most of our Christmas traditions make sense where ice and snow carpet the land in winter, and where people need relief from the relentless grayness of the season. Try living in Chicago from November through March. The hymn starts, “In the bleak midwinter.”

There is a spiritual and religious meaning to the season, of course; we celebrate that “Christ the Savior is born.” Carols abound to tell us this, but by the time Dec. 25 has come we are sick to our stomachs of hearing them blaring from stores from November onward. If we hew to what we know, however, Jesus was born in late summer, probably in August four to six years “BC.” Dec. 25 was chosen for other reasons, which I’ve written about elsewhere.

Christmas was very late to come in the orbit of Christian celebrations. Every other celebration precedes it, historically. Easter is the center of the year. Every Sunday is a “little Easter.” Pentecost comes next, probably celebrated from the earliest times along with Easter. The idea of commemorating Jesus’s birth was a latecomer, almost an afterthought. It was certainly not commemorated worldwide until the late Middle Ages and many of the attendant traditions are very late, indeed. Martin Luther is credited with the first Christmas tree and, if that’s true, that one tradition dates from no earlier than the 1500s.

I’m not the Grinch. I don't want to steal Christmas. I just want to put it in its proper place as a magnet that has attracted all sorts of wintry traditions because we need relief from the wind and the cold and the ice and snow (with apologies to Led Zeppelin). So go on! Enjoy that mug of eggnog. Decorate that tree. Go nuts festooning the outside of your house. It’s all good. It’s all celebratory. Make sure you drink a cup of kindness to your family and friends for Auld Lang Syne. Give extra time and treasure to charitable causes and feel good about it. Nothing is wrong or untoward with all or any of this.

I only ask you to remember that underneath all the wintry tradition, Christians will continue to celebrate the birth of the one whom we think enables and ennobles all our festivity. This is the Feast of the Nativity. Christmas is something else and it’s all good.

