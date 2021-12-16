The Early Word: New opportunity zone; plus, 20-somethings have time to burn for barbecue record

PlayStation Plus subscribers have three extra free games to download for a limited time. For the month of December, PS Plus subscribers can download Godfall: Challenger Edition, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and Mortal Shell. These aren't the three extra free games though. These are the three games that make up the core December lineup. In addition to this trio of games, PlayStation Plus subscribers can also down the following trio of PlayStation VR games: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall. This offer has been available since last month and it's returned for the month of December. That said, it's a limited-time offer, and is currently set to end on January 3.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO