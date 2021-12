A teenager was taken out of classes and put into isolation after turning up at school with his hair in plaits.Lealan Hague, 14, was placed in Exmouth Community College’s “reflection room, where students continue lessons alone, after his hairstyle was deemed “extreme”.The Year 10 pupil, who has his hair longer on top and shaved at the sides, decided to tie his hair up to keep it out of his eyes but was reportedly pulled aside and told it was not regulation within 40 minutes of arriving at school on Monday.His mother Kirsty Hague said the situation was a “joke”...

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO