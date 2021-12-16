ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Federal Reserve is growing more concerned about higher prices

By A Martínez
The Federal Reserve is paving the way for interest rate hikes next year after inflation accelerated to a near 40-year year high in November. How children who survived Kentucky's...

MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
Time

What the Federal Reserve’s Latest Move Means for Your Mortgage Rate Next Year

A major announcement from the Federal Reserve this week is another big indication that mortgage rates are going to rise in 2022, according to experts. Federal Reserve spokesperson and chairman Jerome Powell, announced Wednesday the Fed will slow down its bond purchasing program. “With elevated inflation pressures and a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support,” said Powell.
abc17news.com

Is the Federal Reserve blowing its best chance to fight inflation?

The Federal Reserve, faced with the highest jump in inflation in almost four decades, is preparing to pivot. What’s happening: Gone are the days when Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was “transitory.” When the Fed wraps up its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, it’s expected to announce that it will wind down its emergency bond-buying program faster than expected as it tries to curb rising prices.
actionforex.com

Fed Struck a More Hawkish Tone; BoE Raises Interest Rates

Fed catches up with inflation; BoE raises interest rates. On Wednesday, the Fed struck a more hawkish tone, doubling its tapering pace and signaling three rate hikes for 2022. However, the US dollar quickly erased early gains closing the day in red and only managing to outperform the Japanese yen. On Thursday, the 10-year US treasury yield ticked higher, while the US dollar fell against a basket of currencies, mirroring traders’ shift to riskier assets.
Shore News Network

Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation

LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey’s lira...
Action News Jax

Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street in muted trading

Stocks are edging mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading as investors study more moves by central banks a day after the Federal Reserve of the U.S. announced an acceleration of its pullback of economic stimulus as it pivots to fighting inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, enough to get it back to the record high level it reached last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. The muted trading came after the Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation.
CNBC

Treasury yields inch lower amid caution over omicron variant

Fed Governor Christopher Waller is due to speak about the economic outlook at the Forecasters Club of New York event at 1 p.m. on Friday. No major economic data releases are scheduled for Friday. U.S. Treasury yields inched lower on Friday morning, as investors remained cautious over the spread of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Inflation a worry for most economies, but not Japan

Surging prices are haunting consumers and confounding economic planners in the U.S. and other countries, but not in Japan, where sparking inflation has proven an elusive goal. While the Federal Reserve and most other central banks are shifting into inflation-fighting mode, the Bank of Japan on Friday chose to reduce its corporate bond purchases but will continue pumping tens of billions of dollars into the economy in hopes of eventually attaining its elusive 2% inflation target and getting the economy to grow faster.
