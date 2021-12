The death of a teenager who died after being stabbed in the heart by a friend was not an unlawful killing or accidental, a coroner has concluded.Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed to death with a flick knife by Joshua Molnar following a row in the upmarket village of Hale Barns, in Cheshire, on the evening of 2 March 2019.Molnar, from a wealthy Cheshire family, claimed self-defence and told a jury knives were produced after the pair argued and there was a “coming together”.He was cleared of murder and manslaughter following a trial at Manchester Crown Court but jailed for 16...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO