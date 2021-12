A woman in Alabama, who has said she was wrongly arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and that she was threatened by the retail giant after the dismissal of her case, has been awarded $2.1m in damages. Lesleigh Nurse from Semmes, west of Mobile in the southern parts of the state, was awarded the funds by a jury after suing the retail giant, according to local news reports. Ms Nurse stated in a lawsuit that she was stopped as she was trying to leave a Walmart in November 2016 with groceries that she says she had already purchased, AL.com...

