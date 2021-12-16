Celebrity Birthdays: Dec. 16

So much support! Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson‘s chemistry is undeniable on This Is Us — and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé, knows all about it!. “I told my wife early on, I said, ‘Ry, I want to say this to you in person because you’ll probably hear me say this in different interviews, but I love Susan Kelechi Watson,'” Brown, 45, told E! News ahead of the NBC drama’s final season. “I don’t love her in a way that is disrespectful. I don’t love her in a way that you have anything to worry about. I love her spirit, her soul, the way in which she approaches the work.”

