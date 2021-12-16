ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Super typhoon Rai: Thousands flee as storm lashes southern Philippines

By Long Reads
BBC
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper typhoon Rai is battering the southern Philippines, forcing thousands of people to take shelter amid warnings of widespread flooding and destruction. The storm made landfall in Siargao, a popular tourist island, packing winds of about 175km/h (110mph). Power and...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Typhoon Rai intensifies to Cat 5 storm as it slams Philippines

MANILA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Typhoon Rai rapidly intensified to a Category 5 storm before making landfall in the southern Philippines on Thursday, forcing mass evacuations and flight cancellations as floodwaters reached chest-high in low-lying communities. Rai, the 15th typhoon to enter Philippine territory this year, hit the holiday island...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Typhoon Rai weakens after pummelling central Philippines

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Typhoon Rai, one of the most powerful tropical storms to hit the Philippines this year, has weakened after slamming into southern and central parts of the Southeast Asian country, with one death reported so far, authorities said. Rai, which at one point intensified into a...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typhoon Haiyan#Typhoons#Extreme Weather#Un#Ifrc
Outsider.com

Powerful Typhoon Threatens Philippines as Thousands Flee Their Homes

Mother Nature is angry this week as natural disasters continue to strike areas of the U.S. For now, the American Midwest combats and endures destruction left by dozens of tornadoes, flash floods, and even earthquakes. Simultaneously, the Philippines face a natural disaster of their own as a powerful typhoon threatens to strike. Already, thousands have been forced to flee their homes.
ENVIRONMENT
Post-Star

Baby rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines

Typhoon Rai caused significant flooding in the island nation of the Philippines. Members of the country's coast guard rescued this baby from the floodwaters in Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 16.
ASIA
AFP

Tens of thousands flee as super typhoon hits the Philippines

Thousands of people in the Philippines fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Super Typhoon Rai pummelled the country Thursday, with a charity warning the storm could hit coastal communities "like a freight train". "This monster storm is frightening and threatens to hit coastal communities like a freight train," said Alberto Bocanegra, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Powerful typhoon hits the Philippines

A powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday, toppling trees, ripping tin roofs and knocking down power as it blew across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated. Coast guard personnel were rescuing residents stranded by chest-deep waters in a southern province, where pounding rains swamped...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Philippines
abc17news.com

Rescuers battle strong typhoon lashing southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon has slammed into the southeastern Philippines and toppled trees, blasted away tin roofs and knocked down power while blowing across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated. Coast guard personnel have been rescuing residents stranded by chest-deep waters in a southern province, where pounding rains swamped villages in brownish water. In Cagayan de Oro city, footage shows two rescuers struggling to keep a month-old baby inside a laundry basin above the waters and shielded from the wind and rain with an umbrella. Forecasters say Typhoon Rai further strengthened with sustained winds of 121 miles per hour and stronger gusts as it blew from the Pacific Ocean into the Siargao Islands. There are no immediate reports of deaths.
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Typhoon Rai weakens after pummelling central Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) – Typhoon Rai, one of the most powerful tropical storms to hit the Philippines this year, has weakened after slamming into southern and central parts of the Southeast Asian country, with one death reported so far, authorities said. Rai, which at one point intensified into a category...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Super Typhoon Rai slams into the Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate

Super Typhoon Rai, known locally as Odette, slammed into the eastern coast of the Philippines on Thursday afternoon, bringing torrential rain and the threat of widespread flooding across the archipelago. The storm intensified rapidly as it approached the coast, strengthening from a Category 1 to a Category 5 storm in...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

One dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least one person dead. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the country, knocking out communications in some areas and tearing roofs off buildings. Rai was a super typhoon when it slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres an hour (120 miles). By Friday, wind speeds had eased to 155 kilometres an hour, the state weather forecaster said. "We are seeing people walking in the streets, many of them shell-shocked," ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu reported from the hard-hit city of Surigao on the southern island of Mindanao.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy