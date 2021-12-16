Less wind in Denver Thursday; next storm system hits mountains tonight
DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting much lighter wind in Denver and across the Front Range on Thursday. It will be sunny with highs in the low 50s.
The mountains will start dry, but a storm system races in tonight. We are forecasting 1-6 inches of snowfall in the Central and Northern Mountains between tonight and Friday with highs in the 20s.
It will be dry in Denver on Friday and colder in the low 40s, and Saturday will be similar.Colorado windstorm: Tens of thousands without power, damage throughout state
It will be dry and warmer on Sunday, with highs in the 50s.
We don’t have any rain or snow in Denver’s forecast until Dec. 24.
Colorado was pummeled by intense wind gusts Wednesday, causing damage and power outages and closing roads. There were gusts throughout the Denver metro area that topped 80 mph, with other parts of the state above 100 mph.
