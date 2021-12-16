ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Less wind in Denver Thursday; next storm system hits mountains tonight

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 21 hours ago

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting much lighter wind in Denver and across the Front Range on Thursday. It will be sunny with highs in the low 50s.

The mountains will start dry, but a storm system races in tonight. We are forecasting 1-6 inches of snowfall in the Central and Northern Mountains between tonight and Friday with highs in the 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VuCz_0dOSt7kt00
New snow Thursday night-Friday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fr815_0dOSt7kt00
New snow Thursday night-Friday.

It will be dry in Denver on Friday and colder in the low 40s, and Saturday will be similar.

Colorado windstorm: Tens of thousands without power, damage throughout state

It will be dry and warmer on Sunday, with highs in the 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voCZh_0dOSt7kt00

We don’t have any rain or snow in Denver’s forecast until Dec. 24.

Colorado was pummeled by intense wind gusts Wednesday, causing damage and power outages and closing roads. There were gusts throughout the Denver metro area that topped 80 mph, with other parts of the state above 100 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNWH5_0dOSt7kt00
Top gusts from Wednesday 12/15/2021.

We have compiled a full list of wind reports from across the state. You can find it here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Extreme Weather#Kdvr#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy