North Texas coronavirus cases increasing

There were more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dallas County last week and UT Southwestern says it has detected the Omicron variant locally. Why it matters: Coronavirus cases have been increasing in North Texas since Thanksgiving, and Omicron made...
Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are climbing across the U.S., ahead of a busy holiday week that will likely help the virus spread even more. By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 122,000 new cases per day — a slight increase over the past week, but a 41% spike over the past two weeks.
Reproduced from GISAID; Map: Axios VisualsIt's no surprise that Colorado was one of the first states to detect the Omicron variant.What to know: The state made genome sequencing of diseases a priority well before the novel coronavirus arrived in 2020, and public health leaders pivoted quickly to build one of the most robust systems in the country.15% of positive COVID-19 tests and wastewater samples are sequenced to determine their genetic makeup, whether at the state lab, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or contracted commercial partners.The focus enabled Colorado to be the first state to detect the Alpha (B1.1.1.7) variant...
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado is one of nine states reporting a drop in coronavirus cases for the first two weeks of December — but residents are far from in the clear.The latest: COVID-19 infections dropped 3.3% between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14, representing 32.7 cases per 100,000 people, per new data from the New York Times.Yes, but: Colorado is among a dozen states reporting the highest rise in COVID-19 deaths in the last two weeks, and many hospitals remain swamped with patients.More than a third of the state's hospitals anticipate ICU bed shortages in the next week, according to Colorado's health department.Half of area hospitals are expecting staffing shortages by mid-December.The big picture: New data from South Africa and Europe hint that Omicron cases are poised to explode in the U.S., including here in Colorado, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes. While the variant appears less likely to result in hospitalization in adults than the original virus, a dramatic surge in cases could overwhelm our burnt-out health system. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
The National Football League announced Thursday that it would adjust its coronavirus protocols to "address the increase" in cases and in response to the Omicron variant. Why it matters: The league's announcement comes on the heels of a massive outbreak with more than three dozen players placed on the league’s COVID-19 list, according to AP.
President Biden warned unvaccinated Americans on Thursday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant will start to spread more rapidly in the U.S. if they do not receive their shots soon. Driving the news: Research shows that Omicron is spreading extremely quickly, even among vaccinated people, though experts expect COVID-19 vaccines to...
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will issue new guidance that will make abortion pills more accessible in some states, even after the pandemic. Why it matters: The move makes permanent pandemic-era guidance that allowed people to access the medication through telemedicine and receive the pills by mail, where permitted by state law. Before the FDA temporarily changed the rule due to the pandemic, people were required to go to doctor's offices, hospitals or clinics to receive the mifepristone abortion pill.
School shooting threats made on TikTok and other social media prompted school officials and authorities across the U.S. on Thursday to step up security measures. Driving the news: Law enforcement agencies believe the threats that warn of possible incidents this Friday are not credible, but schools in D.C., New York, California, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Minnesota and elsewhere have taken precautions including closing for the day or increasing police or security presence.
Doctors at St. David's Medical Center in Central Austin are among the first in the United States to use a novel technology to help treat advanced heart failure. The big picture: Heart disease is the leading cause of death for U.S. men and women, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NIAID Director Anthony Fauci tells Axios that public health officials are urging people to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters in light of waning antibody immunity and rising infections from Delta. Driving the news: The Omicron variant is also now spreading in the United States. It's been shown to be highly transmissible...
The Biden administration will announce an action plan Thursday to address enduring "workforce challenges" in the truck driving industry. Why it matters: The pandemic worsened existing issues within the trucking industry, most notably in recruiting and retaining drivers. The action plan aims to double down on existing programs and "lay the foundation for a next generation trucking workforce."
Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin's 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white person has been erased by a judge, per the Montgomery Advertiser. The big picture: Colvin, who was then 15 years old, was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks was for challenging segregation on the Montgomery, Alabama, bus line.
Mandatory self-defense training, an industrywide "no-fly list" for disruptive passengers, and the end of to-go cups for alcohol are the changes airline crews want so they can stop being afraid to go to work. Why it matters: Flying has become so dangerous for crew members, due to attacks by violent...
Chicago may be facing a heavy COVID-19 caseload, but it pales in comparison to per capita cases in many other parts of the state. Why it matters: Many of the counties facing heavy caseloads — including Clay, Pike, Calhoun, Edgar and Vermillion — are largely low-income areas with adult vaccination rates around 37-45%.
The Department of Justice confirmed Thursday that it has ended negotiations for compensation for migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy. The big picture: The news comes after the Biden administration faced criticism from Republicans following reports that the DOJ was in talks to...
The U.S. economy dominated so much of the news in 2021. Just this week we learned that wholesale inflation in November rose at a record rate from a year ago. Axios' Courtenay Brown wraps up the year in economic news, and looks ahead to the new year. Plus, how one...
The body's long-term immune responses help to defend against emerging coronavirus variants even as antibody immunity is waning in people who are vaccinated or who've had prior COVID-19 infections. The big picture: Variants are testing the success of the COVID-19 vaccines, as antibody levels typically drop after peaking from infection...
