Tennessee State

Tennessee prisons see overdoses surge

By Adam Tamburin
Axios
Axios
 21 hours ago

Tennessee prisons have seen a spike in overdose deaths this year that mirrors trends across the state. Officials say a growing amount of drugs laced with fentanyl could be driving the increase, which is spurring some changes behind bars. Why it matters: At least 31 inmate deaths across nine...

Axios

Civil rights pioneer has bus arrest record cleared

Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin's 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white person has been erased by a judge, per the Montgomery Advertiser. The big picture: Colvin, who was then 15 years old, was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks was for challenging segregation on the Montgomery, Alabama, bus line.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios Tampa Bay

Voter fraud arrests in The Villages

Three senior residents of The Villages retirement area in central Florida are in trouble for allegedly casting multiple votes in the 2020 presidential election.Jay Ketcik, 71, Joan Halstead, 63, and John Rider, 61, face felony charges for casting more than one vote in an election.Why it matters: Republican lawmakers, sounding the alarm bells over election fraud after 2020, have passed new laws that will make voting harder for some Floridians.Yes, but: The residents arrested under existing law were registered Republicans at the time of the last election and their social media pages are littered with pro-Trump messages, per the Orlando Sentinel.All three are accused of voting both in Florida and in their home states — New York, Michigan and an unknown state.Driving the news: Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen, who launched the investigation into voting irregularities, declined to comment about the cases.The big picture: Voter fraud is incredibly rare. Between 2000 and 2020 there were no prosecutions in Brevard, Lake, Marion or Sumter counties, per News 6 in Orlando.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Axios

FDA makes abortion pills more accessible

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will issue new guidance that will make abortion pills more accessible in some states, even after the pandemic. Why it matters: The move makes permanent pandemic-era guidance that allowed people to access the medication through telemedicine and receive the pills by mail, where permitted by state law. Before the FDA temporarily changed the rule due to the pandemic, people were required to go to doctor's offices, hospitals or clinics to receive the mifepristone abortion pill.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Axios

Haitian gang releases 12 remaining kidnapped missionaries

The 12 remaining members of a Christian missionary group who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang in October have been released, Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said Thursday. The big picture: The release comes two months after police say the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries in Port-au-Prince and demanded a ransom. Five of the abducted missionaries had previously been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Axios

