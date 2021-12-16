COVID high in many low vax counties

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado is one of nine states reporting a drop in coronavirus cases for the first two weeks of December — but residents are far from in the clear.The latest: COVID-19 infections dropped 3.3% between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14, representing 32.7 cases per 100,000 people, per new data from the New York Times.Yes, but: Colorado is among a dozen states reporting the highest rise in COVID-19 deaths in the last two weeks, and many hospitals remain swamped with patients.More than a third of the state's hospitals anticipate ICU bed shortages in the next week, according to Colorado's health department.Half of area hospitals are expecting staffing shortages by mid-December.The big picture: New data from South Africa and Europe hint that Omicron cases are poised to explode in the U.S., including here in Colorado, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes. While the variant appears less likely to result in hospitalization in adults than the original virus, a dramatic surge in cases could overwhelm our burnt-out health system. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO