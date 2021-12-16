ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

COVID high in many low vax counties

By Monica Eng
 21 hours ago
Chicago may be facing a heavy COVID-19 caseload, but it pales in comparison to per capita cases in many other parts of the...

Axios

Political hot stove heating up in Illinois

Cook County Democrats chose their slate of candidates for the 2022 election while Illinois Republicans are starting to line up for various state races, including the race for governor. Why it matters: Both parties are choosing candidates for the 2022 primary in June. Secretary of state: Former state treasurer and...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado is a leader in COVID detection

Reproduced from GISAID; Map: Axios VisualsIt's no surprise that Colorado was one of the first states to detect the Omicron variant.What to know: The state made genome sequencing of diseases a priority well before the novel coronavirus arrived in 2020, and public health leaders pivoted quickly to build one of the most robust systems in the country.15% of positive COVID-19 tests and wastewater samples are sequenced to determine their genetic makeup, whether at the state lab, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or contracted commercial partners.The focus enabled Colorado to be the first state to detect the Alpha (B1.1.1.7) variant...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Des Moines

Little Village Magazine coming to Des Moines

Little Village, an alt-weekly publication based in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, is launching a Des Moines-focused magazine in spring 2022.Why it matters: Alt-weeklies are cool. They're where you can find a new underground band, funny quips about city politics or the columnist that sticks it to the man.Between the lines: We're seeing fewer print publications focused on the city's arts and entertainment scene (RIP, Juice).And the pandemic created its own problems. Local artists and business owners have felt a bit disconnected following a year of closures and COVID-19 struggles, said Raygun owner Mike Draper, who's helping the local launch.What they're saying: By producing an alt-weekly magazine, Des Moines regains a central source for local entertainment.It's a community building block — where you can support the local metal band or riff on intensely local issues, Draper said.What to watch: Little Village is looking for Des Moines writers and advertisers before its launch next year.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Denver

Colorado's COVID-19 case rate dropped in first half of December

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado is one of nine states reporting a drop in coronavirus cases for the first two weeks of December — but residents are far from in the clear.The latest: COVID-19 infections dropped 3.3% between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14, representing 32.7 cases per 100,000 people, per new data from the New York Times.Yes, but: Colorado is among a dozen states reporting the highest rise in COVID-19 deaths in the last two weeks, and many hospitals remain swamped with patients.More than a third of the state's hospitals anticipate ICU bed shortages in the next week, according to Colorado's health department.Half of area hospitals are expecting staffing shortages by mid-December.The big picture: New data from South Africa and Europe hint that Omicron cases are poised to explode in the U.S., including here in Colorado, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes. While the variant appears less likely to result in hospitalization in adults than the original virus, a dramatic surge in cases could overwhelm our burnt-out health system. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios Tampa Bay

Voter fraud arrests in The Villages

Three senior residents of The Villages retirement area in central Florida are in trouble for allegedly casting multiple votes in the 2020 presidential election.Jay Ketcik, 71, Joan Halstead, 63, and John Rider, 61, face felony charges for casting more than one vote in an election.Why it matters: Republican lawmakers, sounding the alarm bells over election fraud after 2020, have passed new laws that will make voting harder for some Floridians.Yes, but: The residents arrested under existing law were registered Republicans at the time of the last election and their social media pages are littered with pro-Trump messages, per the Orlando Sentinel.All three are accused of voting both in Florida and in their home states — New York, Michigan and an unknown state.Driving the news: Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen, who launched the investigation into voting irregularities, declined to comment about the cases.The big picture: Voter fraud is incredibly rare. Between 2000 and 2020 there were no prosecutions in Brevard, Lake, Marion or Sumter counties, per News 6 in Orlando.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Axios

The shortage economy of 2021

The U.S. economy dominated so much of the news in 2021. Just this week we learned that wholesale inflation in November rose at a record rate from a year ago. Axios' Courtenay Brown wraps up the year in economic news, and looks ahead to the new year. Plus, how one...
MAYFIELD, KY
Axios

North Texas coronavirus cases increasing

There were more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dallas County last week and UT Southwestern says it has detected the Omicron variant locally. Why it matters: Coronavirus cases have been increasing in North Texas since Thanksgiving, and Omicron made up 2.9% of cases nationwide in the past week, according to CDC data.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Civil rights pioneer has bus arrest record cleared

Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin's 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white person has been erased by a judge, per the Montgomery Advertiser. The big picture: Colvin, who was then 15 years old, was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks was for challenging segregation on the Montgomery, Alabama, bus line.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Pork Report bashes Ford incentives

Incentives for the new Ford plant and a marketing campaign to pay for tourists' flights to Tennessee were among the projects criticized in the annual Tennessee Pork Report released Wednesday by the Beacon Center. The Pork Report singles out what the nonprofit, nonpartisan watchdog Beacon Center believes are the worst...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Biden warns of "winter of severe illness" for unvaccinated Americans

President Biden warned unvaccinated Americans on Thursday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant will start to spread more rapidly in the U.S. if they do not receive their shots soon. Driving the news: Research shows that Omicron is spreading extremely quickly, even among vaccinated people, though experts expect COVID-19 vaccines to...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

U.S. records most hurricane-force wind reports in single day

A massive, multi-hazard storm unprecedented for mid-December in the Plains and Upper Midwest affected nearly 100 million people from New Mexico to Wisconsin on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Why it matters: The latest storm is yet another demonstration that the dial on the extreme weather meter has gone all the...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

