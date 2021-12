It’s no secret that Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has been making headlines all over the NFL lately. And he deserves the talk. Because he’s walking the walk (sorry – had to). What Parsons has been able to achieve in his first year as a pro is nothing short of impressive. So much so, that he is on track to potentially be only the second rookie in the league’s history (aside from Lawrence Taylor) to win Defensive Player of the Year.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO