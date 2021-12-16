ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dieter Kurtenbach: Klay Thompson's return couldn't come at a better time for the lulling Warriors

arcamax.com
 1 day ago

Now that Steph Curry has broken the NBA's 3-point record, we can turn our attention to the broken Warriors' offense. Curry's pursuit of the all-time mark slowed the Dubs down for a bit — a noble distraction amid a long season — but that can't fully explain why the Warriors' offense...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone

Very few people can say that they were a first-hand witness to Stephen Curry’s quest to become the GOAT shooter. One of them is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, who has been teammates with Curry for many years now. On Wednesday, Thompson came out with an emotional congratulatory message for his basketball brother after […] The post Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Klay Thompson
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Klay Thompson Expected To Return After Christmas

The Warriors are no longer targeting their home games on December 20 or 23 for Klay Thompson‘s return to action, sources tell Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic (Twitter link). Thompson also won’t play in Golden State’s Christmas Day game in Phoenix. The Warriors and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Golden State#Pelicans#Knicks
The Spun

Warriors Announce Big Decision On Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson just took a major step toward returning to the Golden State Warriors‘ starting lineup. On Wednesday night, the team officially recalled him from the Santa Cruz Warriors. “The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman from the team’s G-League affiliate, the Santa...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay Area Sports Page

The Warriors - Stephs record, Rolexes, Wiseman and Thompsons Return?

It’s been a fun week if you are a Golden State Warriors fan, and there’s also plenty to be excited about. The Warriors are currently riding comfortably as the Western Conference leader, with only Phoenix close. The team currently has a 23-5 record, with Phoenix being one game behind and other closest teams trailing by at least three games. Safe to say, things are going well in San Francisco.
NBA
FanSided

The Warriors have recalled Wiseman, Thompson as return nears

The end is near. Well, hopefully, the end is near for Golden State Warriors fans that have craved the return of five-time All-Star Klay Thompson. Over the past decade, Thompson has become one of the most decorated Warriors, amassing three titles with the team. Thompson and 2020 No. 2 overall...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Klay Thompson Return Timeline Receives Some Clarity

Klay Thompson is one of the best players on the Golden State Warriors, however, he hasn't been able to play in over two years. After sustaining ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson has been looking to make his comeback, and he is closer than ever before to getting back on the Warriors' active roster.
NBA
lineups.com

Should Klay Thompson Be On The NBA 75th Anniversary Team?

The NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team is a list that the NBA dropped at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, naming the 75 best players in the league’s history. The list was compiled by several current and former players, coaches, and essential media members. To no surprise, the voters were mostly older, with Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lisa Leslie, Sue Bird, Dirk Nowitzki, and Chris Paul being a few of the younger voters. Any list inherently brings controversy, and some of the snubbed players are undoubtedly all-time greats. It should be noted that every player from the Top 50 list, which was constructed 25 years ago, made this year’s list. That brings about the fundamental question, “Should you make the list based on how great a player was in their given era or how well they would be in any given era with the same resources and rule changes that the game has undergone over the years?”
BASKETBALL
Golden State of Mind

Christmas comes late: Klay Thompson won’t return before December 28th

Hopes of an early Christmas for Golden State Warriors fans were dashed today as the NBA’s foremast expert, “Sources,” revealed that Klay Thompson would not return to the court until at least December 28th. There’s still no reports of a re-injury for Thompson, who is returning from...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Warriors will not be getting the gift of Klay Thompson for Christmas

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will not be back by Christmas, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. There had previously been rumblings that Thompson could return the week of Christmas, but the Warriors don’t have plans for Thompson to debut at home on either Dec. 20 or Dec. 23. There will be no Christmas Day return on the road against the Phoenix Suns, so the earliest the sharpshooter will be back is Dec. 28 at home against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy