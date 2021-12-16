Dieter Kurtenbach: Klay Thompson's return couldn't come at a better time for the lulling Warriors

The NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team is a list that the NBA dropped at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, naming the 75 best players in the league’s history. The list was compiled by several current and former players, coaches, and essential media members. To no surprise, the voters were mostly older, with Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lisa Leslie, Sue Bird, Dirk Nowitzki, and Chris Paul being a few of the younger voters. Any list inherently brings controversy, and some of the snubbed players are undoubtedly all-time greats. It should be noted that every player from the Top 50 list, which was constructed 25 years ago, made this year’s list. That brings about the fundamental question, “Should you make the list based on how great a player was in their given era or how well they would be in any given era with the same resources and rule changes that the game has undergone over the years?”

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO