The fight over school books in Williamson County

Three senior residents of The Villages retirement area in central Florida are in trouble for allegedly casting multiple votes in the 2020 presidential election.Jay Ketcik, 71, Joan Halstead, 63, and John Rider, 61, face felony charges for casting more than one vote in an election.Why it matters: Republican lawmakers, sounding the alarm bells over election fraud after 2020, have passed new laws that will make voting harder for some Floridians.Yes, but: The residents arrested under existing law were registered Republicans at the time of the last election and their social media pages are littered with pro-Trump messages, per the Orlando Sentinel.All three are accused of voting both in Florida and in their home states — New York, Michigan and an unknown state.Driving the news: Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen, who launched the investigation into voting irregularities, declined to comment about the cases.The big picture: Voter fraud is incredibly rare. Between 2000 and 2020 there were no prosecutions in Brevard, Lake, Marion or Sumter counties, per News 6 in Orlando.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO