ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The fight over school books in Williamson County

By Asher Price
Axios
Axios
 21 hours ago

The battle over alleged school book smut now has real money riding on it. Driving the news: The Williamson County Commissioners Court opted this week to withhold federal funding from the Leander and Round Rock school districts over concerns about purportedly filthy books. Between the lines: The county has...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios

D.C. teachers are burning out, survey shows

A new educator survey by the Washington Teachers’ Union and EmpowerEd found that teacher morale in the District is plummeting. The survey included DCPS and D.C. public charter school teachers across all wards. Why it matters: The pandemic’s impact on schools has been brutal, and teacher turnover is one...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios Tampa Bay

Voter fraud arrests in The Villages

Three senior residents of The Villages retirement area in central Florida are in trouble for allegedly casting multiple votes in the 2020 presidential election.Jay Ketcik, 71, Joan Halstead, 63, and John Rider, 61, face felony charges for casting more than one vote in an election.Why it matters: Republican lawmakers, sounding the alarm bells over election fraud after 2020, have passed new laws that will make voting harder for some Floridians.Yes, but: The residents arrested under existing law were registered Republicans at the time of the last election and their social media pages are littered with pro-Trump messages, per the Orlando Sentinel.All three are accused of voting both in Florida and in their home states — New York, Michigan and an unknown state.Driving the news: Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen, who launched the investigation into voting irregularities, declined to comment about the cases.The big picture: Voter fraud is incredibly rare. Between 2000 and 2020 there were no prosecutions in Brevard, Lake, Marion or Sumter counties, per News 6 in Orlando.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Axios

COVID high in many low vax counties

Chicago may be facing a heavy COVID-19 caseload, but it pales in comparison to per capita cases in many other parts of the state. Why it matters: Many of the counties facing heavy caseloads — including Clay, Pike, Calhoun, Edgar and Vermillion — are largely low-income areas with adult vaccination rates around 37-45%.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Georgetown, DC
City
Washington, DC
Axios

Poll: Gov. Bill Lee's support slips

A majority of Tennesseans still approve of Gov. Bill Lee but his support is slipping, according to a new poll of registered voters released this morning by Vanderbilt University. The Vanderbilt Poll showed Lee with 55% approval, down 10 points from a similar poll in May. The poll also found...
POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
70K+
Followers
31K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy