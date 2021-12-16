Lamar County COVID

Health officials say the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived in Dallas County. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the first case of the omicron variant was just confirmed Wednesday, although he suspects there have been other cases not detected in the county. Dr. Trish Perl at U-T Southwestern Medical Center says omicron spreads more quickly, but the existing vaccines offer protection. She says the figures in the last week show the community-wide infection rate is trending back up after several weeks of a relatively low infection rate.
As the holidays arrive, more than 60-percent of Texans five and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID. The state health department says nearly 16.3 million have gotten both shots, and more than 3.7 million have received a booster. Doctors initially said 67-70 percent of the population would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. However, the percentage is slightly higher because of variants, and some doctors think it might be unattainable.
As of press time, St. John Parish is showing a low level of new COVID-19 infections, a trend which started in October. We have been averaging two to three new cases of COVID-19 per day, a level that matches previous times when the COVID-19 virus was relatively quiet. This “slow” period comes on the heels of a Delta variant surge which began in July and started to ease up in September after Hurricane Ida. The peak month was August where we logged a record 1,150 cases. This compares with a mere 47 cases in November.
(WHAM) - Wayne County is now the latest in the Finger Lakes region to declare a state of emergency due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. County officials tell 13 WHAM, there are no mandates yet, but they are possible. "We are looking at doing some executive orders...
COVID-19 positivity rates again showed increases from last week to this week, while ICU bed availability dropped and vaccinations rose. Here is a breakdown of recent positivity rate data and vaccine distribution in Region 4, which consists of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties. Region 4...
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, 48,551,622 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 779,587 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates […]
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, 48,551,622 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 779,587 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates […]
The Knox County Unified Command is announcing 156 new cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), between Monday, December 6, 2021, and Sunday, December 12, 2021. According to IDPH the total positive cases in Knox County is 8,198. Due to federal privacy restriction, release of any additional information is prohibited. To date there have been 179 COVID-19 related deaths.
The Chautauqua County Health Department said COVID-19 is “raging” in the county and entire region. The Department is urging unvaccinated residents to access vaccine, and for those who are fully vaccinated to get a booster dose if their second dose was at least six months ago for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two months ago for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Red River and Cass Counties Commissioners passed resolutions opposing the Marvin Nichols Reservoir and calling for its removal from the Texas state water plan. These votes demonstrate growing momentum against the proposed reservoir, which would permanently alter the Northeast Texas landscape and negatively impact the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Texans.
The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) has detected 12 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529, also known as the Omicron variant, on O‘ahu. “Most of the infected individuals have no known connection with one another. This indicates the Omicron variant is spreading deeper into...
While the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus throughout the U.S. has begun to slow, regions with large populations unvaccinated against COVID-19 continue to be hit the hardest. Data from USAFacts shows that as of Nov. 23, all states have now partially vaccinated at least 50%...
At Houston Methodist, 32 percent of all COVID-19 tests for symptomatic patients are now omicron — an increase from 13 percent four days prior, according to new data sent to Becker's in a Dec. 15 news release. Since early December, Houston Methodist has identified 54 omicron cases through its...
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
Deputies arrested 41-year-old Manuel Botello-Zepeda in Hopkins County Tuesday for violation of his probation of felony DWI. They did not set a bond amount. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Gary Lee Gibson on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a theft charge of less than $2,500 with prior convictions. His new bond is $10,000.
Sulphur Springs Imaging Center hosts a blood drive from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Monday, Dec 20, at 109 Medical Circle in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Stacey Wetzel at (903) 495-8100. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital is hosting...
ADRIAN — Asking why other county government boards are meeting amid chants of “no more fear,” a group opposed to mask and vaccine mandates protested the cancellation of the Lenawee County Board of Health meeting on Wednesday.
Stand Up Lenawee County chose to have the rally at 4 p.m. outside the Human Services...
Paris, Texas, December 16, 2021 – North Lamar ISD and Mathew’s Auto Group’s Pay It Forward program recognized four North Lamar employees as their November Employees of the Month on Wednesday. Parker Special Education Assistant Lisa Oliver, Everett Learning Lab teacher Dedra Dollins, Speech Therapist Kayla Smith...
Five Chisum High School students recently participated in the ATSSB Region IV auditions – Luke Fettke, Harmony Marsh, Evan Martin, Kyndin Spethman, and Auron Springfield. They selected Auron Springfield as an alternate on Euphonium, and Harmony Marsh was selected 8th in the Symphonic Band. Luke Fettke received 1st chair in the Symphonic Band, and Evan Martin was first overall in the Wind Ensemble.
Comments / 0