Lamar County COVID

As of press time, St. John Parish is showing a low level of new COVID-19 infections, a trend which started in October. We have been averaging two to three new cases of COVID-19 per day, a level that matches previous times when the COVID-19 virus was relatively quiet. This “slow” period comes on the heels of a Delta variant surge which began in July and started to ease up in September after Hurricane Ida. The peak month was August where we logged a record 1,150 cases. This compares with a mere 47 cases in November.

