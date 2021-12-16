New leaf sculpture installed at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

The Des Moines metro's newest public art sculpture was installed Wednesday at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.

Details: Spanish artist Juanjo Novella 's "Threshold" is a 16-foot-tall leaf made of steel and commissioned by the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation.

It is dedicated in memory of Tom Urban, Jr. , a former Des Moines mayor who died last year.

The big picture: "Threshold" is one of at least three new public sculptures added to the metro this month.

" Liftoff " was recently installed at the Des Moines International Airport.

" Pleasant Hill Gate " (also a Novella sculpture) is located at the city's Hickory Glen Park.

Of note: The new art is the centerpiece of the center's Founders Garden , which is under construction and will open in coming months.