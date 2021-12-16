ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New leaf sculpture installed at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 23 hours ago
The Des Moines metro's newest public art sculpture was installed Wednesday at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.

Details: Spanish artist Juanjo Novella 's "Threshold" is a 16-foot-tall leaf made of steel and commissioned by the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation.

  • It is dedicated in memory of Tom Urban, Jr. , a former Des Moines mayor who died last year.

The big picture: "Threshold" is one of at least three new public sculptures added to the metro this month.

  • " Liftoff " was recently installed at the Des Moines International Airport.
  • " Pleasant Hill Gate " (also a Novella sculpture) is located at the city's Hickory Glen Park.

Of note: The new art is the centerpiece of the center's Founders Garden , which is under construction and will open in coming months.

  • Until then, visitors can see a distant view of the sculpture from inside the Botanical Garden or via nearby trails.

