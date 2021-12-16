Political hot stove heating up in Illinois

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County Democrats chose their slate of candidates for the 2022 election while Illinois Republicans are starting to line up for various state races, including the race for governor. Why it matters: Both parties are choosing candidates for the 2022 primary in June. Secretary of state: Former state treasurer...

Rick55
19h ago

It would be awesome to rid Illinois of all democrats

Reply(4)
12
