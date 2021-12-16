Little Village Magazine coming to Des Moines

Little Village, an alt-weekly publication based in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, is launching a Des Moines-focused magazine in spring 2022.

Why it matters: Alt-weeklies are cool. They're where you can find a new underground band, funny quips about city politics or the columnist that sticks it to the man.

Between the lines: We're seeing fewer print publications focused on the city's arts and entertainment scene (RIP, Juice).

And the pandemic created its own problems. Local artists and business owners have felt a bit disconnected following a year of closures and COVID-19 struggles, said Raygun owner Mike Draper, who's helping the local launch.

What they're saying: By producing an alt-weekly magazine, Des Moines regains a central source for local entertainment.

It's a community building block — where you can support the local metal band or riff on intensely local issues, Draper said.

What to watch: Little Village is looking for Des Moines writers and advertisers before its launch next year.