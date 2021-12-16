Screen Time: Ordway president Chris Harrington's queue

Chris Harrington, who took the helm at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts last month, trusts the YouTube algorithm.

What he's saying: "It's how I catch up on everything at the end of the day," said Harrington, the downtown St. Paul theater's first Black president and CEO. "They always seem to serve me the things I need to check out."

We talked to Harrington about his media habits for work and for fun as part of our Screen Time series:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 11.

👇 First tap of the day: "The alarm, email and then my Panda journal ."

📰 Go-to news source: " The New York Times and local outlets including MPR , the Star Tribune and the Pioneer Press ."

🎧 Podcast queue: "I listen to ' Jalen & Jacoby ' and just about all of the ' Harvard Business Review' podcasts religiously. I recently discovered ' The Score ,' a fantastic podcast produced by our friends at the Minnesota Opera."

📖 Reading list: The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek.

" Diesel Heart by Melvin Whitfield Carter Jr. was recently recommended to me and I am eager to read this soon."

🎶 Most-used app: " YouTube — I am a voracious consumer of YouTube content. Everything from music and interviews, to news and sports recaps. Spotify is a close second!"