ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Screen Time: Ordway president Chris Harrington's queue

By Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acF0e_0dOSrBPo00

Chris Harrington, who took the helm at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts last month, trusts the YouTube algorithm.

What he's saying: "It's how I catch up on everything at the end of the day," said Harrington, the downtown St. Paul theater's first Black president and CEO. "They always seem to serve me the things I need to check out."

We talked to Harrington about his media habits for work and for fun as part of our Screen Time series:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 11.

👇 First tap of the day: "The alarm, email and then my Panda journal ."

📰 Go-to news source: " The New York Times and local outlets including MPR , the Star Tribune and the Pioneer Press ."

🎧 Podcast queue: "I listen to ' Jalen & Jacoby ' and just about all of the ' Harvard Business Review' podcasts religiously. I recently discovered ' The Score ,' a fantastic podcast produced by our friends at the Minnesota Opera."

📖 Reading list: The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek.

  • " Diesel Heart by Melvin Whitfield Carter Jr. was recently recommended to me and I am eager to read this soon."

🎶 Most-used app: " YouTube — I am a voracious consumer of YouTube content. Everything from music and interviews, to news and sports recaps. Spotify is a close second!"

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Screen Time with Randy Wilburn

Randy Wilburn is — we'll go ahead and say it — a bit of a Renaissance man. An entrepreneur, consultant, trainer and podcaster, he's also been a teacher and a production assistant for ABC News Network. He arrived in NWA from Boston in 2014. Founder and host of the "I...
MUSIC
Axios

Screen Time: Pennsylvania Horticultural Society president Matt Rader

Matt Rader leads the city's top crop of "green thumbs." State of play: As president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, Rader wants to use horticulture to make a positive social and environmental impact in the region. Rader is also overseeing the society's annual Flower Show next year, which will be...
TECHNOLOGY
Axios Twin Cities

WCCO Radio picks Vineeta Sawkar as morning host

After a seven-month search, WCCO Radio has selected former TV anchor Vineeta Sawkar to replace Dave Lee as its 6-9am host. Bio, in brief: Sawkar was an anchor for 18 years at KSTP-TV before leaving in 2013. After a stint as a Star Tribune video reporter and editor, she's been working in public relations, most recently at the University of St. Thomas.By the numbers: WCCO ranked as the 11th most listened to station in the Twin Cities with a 4.6 rating from Nielsen in November. Yes, but: The station had a strong September in which it posted a 5.2 rating, good for 7th in the market. Between the lines: As Twin Cities Business reported, WCCO's financial success is not as closely tied to ratings as other stations. It's been an attractive brand for advertisers. To that end, Sawkar, a hockey mom who's developed strong business relationships and had a big following on TV, is a wise hire. What to watch: Sawkar starts Jan. 3.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Sinek
Person
Chris Paul
protocol.com

Loop is reinventing the jukebox, one screen at a time

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: Loop is reinventing the jukebox, and Plex has started to link to everything. Plus: Paddington!. Cord cutting isn’t just for consumers anymore: Restaurants, bars and other venues are increasingly saying goodbye to paid TV as well. Online video isn’t just a cheaper option for those businesses, but also allows them to embrace new features, to the point where those omnipresent TV screens are starting to look like a 21st century version of the good old jukebox.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Spotify Is Launching Podcast User Ratings, Playing Catch-Up to Apple

Spotify is borrowing a page from rival Apple with the addition of a five-star user ratings system for podcasts — a new tool for sorting through the more than 3.2 million podcast titles on Spotify’s platform to find the most popular shows. Starting Thursday (Dec. 16) Spotify is...
TECHNOLOGY
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 11#Jalen Jacoby#Time Series#First Black#Iphone#Panda#The New York Times#Mpr#The Star Tribune#The Pioneer Press#Harvard Business Review#The Minnesota Opera
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
brumpost.com

Amazon is killing Alexa once and for all after 25 years

If you ask most people what Alexa is, they tell you it’s Amazon’s AI-based voice assistant service but we content creators know a different Alexa that does an entirely different thing and it’s also owned by Amazon. For those unaware, Alexa is an old service for web...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Google Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That Disney, ABC, ESPN and Other Channels Might Go Dark

Here’s another TV distribution fight that is escalating — and could result in a blackout: Google is telling YouTube TV subscribers that its current contract for Disney’s suite of networks is due to expire this week and that they could be removed from the service. Disney confirmed that the contract with YouTube TV for ABC-owned TV stations, the ESPN networks, Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels is set to end on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET. “If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them,” YouTube said in a new blog post....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Massive Fan Favorite TV Series Leaving Netflix Today

Glee, the high school musical series that briefly became a cultural phenomenon when it first hit the airwaves, is leaving Netflix tonight at midnight. It's likely the series will head to either Hulu or Disney+, since it was a Fox show, and Disney now owns Fox's entertainment assets through their 20th Century Studios banner. At this point, it was one of the last 20th TV series still streaming on Netflix, with the only other being New Girl. Per What's On Netflix, the site that called attention to Glee's imminent departure, virtually all of Fox's TV series left the streamer in 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
532
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy