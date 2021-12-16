ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

North Texas has a massive housing shortage

By Michael Mooney
Axios
Axios
 21 hours ago

Home builders in North Texas are having a difficult time keeping up with the area's massive housing demand, according to a report from Zillow. Fewer homes are selling above list price and homes are staying on the market a few days longer than they did during the summer. Why...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

North Texas Rental Assistance Programs In High Demand For Holiday Season

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The cost of rent seemingly rises by the day in North Texas. That, coupled with inflation, is creating budget issues for many Texans. Arlington resident Gwendolyn Mitchell is a non-traditional student with a husband but told CBS 11 the money just isn’t enough to pay for all their expenses. “We’re just wondering how to make ends meet,” said Mitchell, “We have issues with our utilities and our mortgage and every now and then we need a little food help.” Mitchell found refuge at the Mansfield Mission Center where they help people not only pay for rent, but utilities,...
FORT WORTH, TX
marketplace.org

Despite shortages of materials, new housing construction is up

Census data that came out Thursday shows the number of housing starts jumped in November. The rate of new construction was nearly 12% above October’s revised rate. That’s somewhat surprising, both because the fall is not exactly prime construction season and the building industry is still struggling with worker shortages and supply chain slowdowns.
CONSTRUCTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#North Texas#Zillow#Storybuilt#Swiss
AOL Corp

The hottest housing market of 2021

The U.S. housing market has been “bonkers” and is “still nuts” — words recently used by real estate guru Barbara Corcoran on Yahoo Finance Live. Since COVID-19 emerged, homes are being sold at a record clip and prices are skyrocketing across the nation. But the frenzy is especially magnified in one Sunbelt City.
MLS
CBS DFW

Demand For New Housing In DFW Not Likely To Wane In New Year

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As 2021 comes to an end, construction and building experts in DFW are setting their sights on 2022 and the challenges that may remain when it comes to keeping up with the demand for new housing. Phil Crone, Executive Officer of the Dallas Builders Association,...
DALLAS, TX
Bisnow

Multifamily Construction Hits Highest Level Since 1974

When it comes to housing, things are looking a lot like the 1970s again, without the laminated wood paneling and orange shag carpets. More than 1.48 million housing units — both single-family and multifamily — started construction across the U.S. in November, the highest level since 1973, the financial blog Calculated Risk reported, citing Census Bureau numbers.
CONSTRUCTION
WFAA

DFW Housing Market Questions

The North Texas housing market frenzy isn't showing any signs of slowing down. That has a lot of you wondering if now is the time to buy, sell or refinance.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
themreport.com

Housing Experts Weigh in on What to Expect in ’22

According to a survey of more than 20 top U.S. economic and housing experts, slower housing price appreciation is expected to ease inflation and increase interest rates in 2022. NAR Chief Economist and SVP of research, Lawrence Yun, unveiled the consensus forecast today during NAR's third annual year-end Real Estate Forecast Summit.
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. housing starts, building permits increase in November

U.S. homebuilding surged to an eight-month high in November amid an acute shortage of properties on the market, though higher prices for raw materials and labor shortages remain a constraint. Housing starts increased 11.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.679 million units last month, the highest level since...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

US home construction jumps 11.8% in November

New home construction in the U.S. jumped 11.8% in November with strong demand boosting builder confidence.The double-digit percentage increase last month left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units, an 8.3% increase from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. October's home construction number was revised downward slightly to 1.5 million units from 1.52 million units.Applications for building permits, a barometer of future activity, rose 3.6% in November to 1.71 million units and is 0.9% above the rate in November of 2020.Construction activity by region saw the biggest jump in the Northeast which rose 27.5%, followed by the South's 18.4% gain. Building in the West rose 5.1%, while activity in the Midwest declined 7.3%.
REAL ESTATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando home prices keep going up; higher interest rates might not stop it

The housing market is still white-hot in Orlando, with inventory declining and home prices setting yet another record this year, and not even rising interest rates will slow it down much, one expert said. In November, the median home price in metro Orlando hit $330,000, up $5,000 from October and the latest in a series of record-high prices set in a year of nearly uninterrupted increases, ...
ORLANDO, FL
roselawgroupreporter.com

Experts predict what the housing market will look like in 2022

The pandemic ignited a home-buying frenzy as the decade-long housing shortage converged with historically-low mortgage rates, shifting workplace dynamics and new opportunities for young buyers to pursue their first homes. As we near the end of 2021, here’s a look at the expectations of real estate experts for 2022.
REAL ESTATE
dsnews.com

Home Construction Stunted by Supply Chain Issues

Single‐family housing starts in November were at a rate of 1,173,000, 11.3% above the revised October figure of 1,054,000. The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 491,000. “Demand for new home construction remains robust, as the supply of existing homes for sale remains...
CONSTRUCTION
dsnews.com

2022 Housing Market Forecast: Where Are the ‘Hidden Gems’?

According to a survey of more than 20 top U.S. economic and housing experts, slower housing price appreciation is expected to ease inflation and increase interest rates in 2022. NAR Chief Economist and SVP of Research Lawrence Yun, unveiled the consensus forecast today during NAR's third annual year-end Real Estate Forecast Summit.
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

The housing market isn't slowing down anytime soon

Home improvement retail giant Lowe's issued a disappointing sales outlook Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, home builder Lennar reported results Wednesday afternoon that missed forecasts. The company cited supply chain issues and higher lumber costs. Lennar shares fell 4% Thursday. But before you start shouting from the rooftops of the arguably overpriced...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Despite rising costs and labor shortages, home builders remain optimistic

Later this morning, we’ll get data on how many home construction projects were started in November. We know that some building materials have been in short supply and builders have had a hard time finding workers. That said, a new index from the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo found that builder confidence rose in December.
INDUSTRY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
70K+
Followers
31K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy