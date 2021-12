Porsche has just announced a limited-edition 911 GT3 commemorating the brand’s 70 years in Australia. Available in the choice of manual or PDK, this is the first time Porsche has made a market-specific edition of the 911 GT. This version sees a number of customs details like the Fish Silver Grey Metallic color – the color of one of the first two Porsche 356 imported into Australia back in 1951 – along with special badges representing the special edition along with the Australian flag. Other features include full bucket seats in leather Graphite Blue with seat inlays in Madraskaro check fabric in Graphite Blue and Crayon, custom door sill guards, and a key pouch in leather in Black and Graphite Blue with stitching in Crayon.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO