14 MPS schools moving to virtual learning Thursday due to power outages
MILWAUKEE — Fourteen Milwaukee Public Schools locations will move to virtual learning Thursday due to power outages caused by damaging winds overnight.
Students and staff who attend the following schools will participate in virtual learning remotely today, per MPS:
- Albert E. Kagel School
- Escuela Vieau
- Lloyd Barbee Montessori School
- James Fenimore Cooper School
- Ralph Waldo Emerson School
- Humboldt Park School
- Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts
- Frances Starms Discovery Learning Center
- Starms Early Childhood Center
- Oliver Wendell Holmes School
- Dr. George W. Carver Academy of Mathematics and Science
- James E. Groppi High School
- Brown Street Academy
- Grant Gordon Learning Center
- MORE: Stanley, Wisconsin Sustains Heavy Damage In Overnight Storms
- Check The We Energies Power Outage Map
MPS Says it is "encouraging students and staff who do not have power at home to go to a Milwaukee Public Library for virtual learning."
Students and families should expect to be contacted by their students' teachers for further virtual learning instructions.
Wind gusts topped out at near 70 mph in southeast Wisconsin overnight, with a peak of nearly 80,000 We Energies customers out of service. Crews will work to restore service throughout the day Thursday.
Comments / 1