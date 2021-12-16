ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Reportedly Brings Kate Middleton Gin-And-Tonic After Busy Day

Business Times
Business Times
 21 hours ago

Prince William and Kate Middleton lead a very busy life. Apart from their marriage, they, also, work on their royal duties as the future King and Queen Consort.

Prince William and Kate MiddletonReuters

But, the couple's priority is said to be their three children. They place more importance on their roles as parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Despite having a lot of things on their respective plates, sources told People that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge always "look after each other," and they do it in different ways. For the royal-born Prince, he reportedly brings his wife a "gin-and-tonic" after a long day.

