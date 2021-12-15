ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Aaron Sorkin on 'Being The Ricardos'

WNYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter and director Aaron Sorkin joins us to discuss his new film, “Being...

www.wnyc.org

In Style

Nicole Kidman's Strapless Tulle Ballgown Was Super Low Cut

Nicole Kidman flowed onto the carpet on Monday night in an enchanting number at the Los Angeles premiere of Being the Ricardos. The actress and star of the upcoming biopic who plays comedian Lucille Ball channeled old Hollywood glamour for the special event in an Armani Privé gown. Kidman took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Javier Bardem
whatzup.com

Kidman dazzles in Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz biopic

Tags: #BeingtheRicardos, #NicoleKidman, #LucilleBall, #MovieReview, #DesiArnazBiopic. Though tens of millions of people tuned into I Love Lucy Monday evenings throughout the 1950s, it’s unlikely they knew its stars as well as the show made them feel like they did. The new biopic Being the Ricardos pulls back the curtain on...
CELEBRITIES
Martha's Vineyard Times

Here’s Lucy, the celebrated sitcom star

“Being the Ricardos,” a biopic about the iconic Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz of “I Love Lucy” fame, plays this weekend at the M.V. Film Center. The movie was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, who won a screenwriting Oscar for “The Social Network” (2010), as well as an Oscar nomination for “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2021).
MOVIES
Reuters

Actor Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in 'Being the Ricardos'

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Monday launched their latest film "Being the Ricardos" in Los Angeles about Hollywood icon Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who starred in the classic American sitcom "I Love Lucy" but were also a couple off-screen. Tony Hale,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Film Star#Desi#Amazon
mynews13.com

The true story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

“Being the Ricardos” is a new film that looks at the personal and professional lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play the Hollywood power couple, and were in New York on Thursday for the film’s premiere. Kidman said she doesn’t believe Ball received...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

The Real Lucy & Desi: Inside ‘Being the Ricardos’ With Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem

In 1953, the sitcom I Love Lucy was TV’s No. 1 series, and its two stars were adored by millions. But what if that had been the year the laughter died?. With the film Being the Ricardos, Oscar– and Emmy-winning writer-director Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) looks back to a period when Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem) could have lost their show and their marriage. “The script is inspired by the truth,” says producer Todd Black, “but boldly imagined.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Javier Bardem Responds to 'Tricky' Criticism Over His Casting as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos

Javier Bardem is defending his casting as Desi Arnaz in the new film Being the Ricardos. In a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner, 52, and his costar Nicole Kidman talk about portraying the iconic I Love Lucy pair, Arnaz and Lucille Ball, in their new film. The Spanish actor at one point responded to some criticisms about him playing the Cuban-American TV star.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Being The Ricardos’ Review: Aaron Sorkin’s Snappy, Slick Crowd-Pleaser Often Flirts With Disaster

“It was a scary goddamn week,” explains a trio of “I Love Lucy” showrunners in a fictional present-day documentary. Aaron Sorkin’s snappy, slick, crowd-pleasing biopic, “Being the Ricardos,” through unfailing comedic precision yet uneven dramatic tension, recounts those terrifying seven days during October 1953, when news broke of Lucille Ball being a member of the Communist Party. The news at hand threatened to upend the biggest show possibly in television history and occurs in the foreground of a failing marriage, on-set rivalries, and the creation of an episode.
MOVIES
HeraldNet

Aaron Sorkin’s got some ‘splaining to do for lousy Lucy biopic

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
EVERETT, WA
CBS News

Behind the scenes of "Being the Ricardos"

Starring as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in "Being the Ricardos," Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem felt intense pressure playing two of the most famous people in television history. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Kidman and Bardem, and with co-stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, about the challenges of recreating the cast of "I Love Lucy" in Aaron Sorkin's latest film, which goes behind the scenes of a trailblazing career couple.
MOVIES
nbcpalmsprings.com

Free Movie Screening: “Being the Ricardos”

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are fantastic as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively. And writer/director Aaron Sorkin created a film that is at once touching and thought-provoking. And now, courtesy of NBC Palm Springs and Amazon Studios, you are invited to see the film in advance in our exclusive...
MOVIES
Slate

Aaron Sorkin’s I Love Lucy Biopic Is Preposterous, Witty, and … Feminist?

There are few places the writer-director Aaron Sorkin understands better than the set, writer’s room, and production offices of a weekly television series. He has written many such shows himself, at least three of them explicitly about the process of creating TV. In the witty and swift-moving biopic Being the Ricardos (in theaters on Friday and streaming on Prime Video starting Dec. 21), Sorkin puts some of this insider knowledge to work in exploring the politics—global, sexual, and professional—behind the scenes of the smash 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Being The Ricardos Review: Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem Sparkle In Aaron Sorkin’s Complicated Biopic

Every year around this time, a fresh crop of prestige biopics and docudramas arrives to resurrect an old debate: when an actor is playing a real person, what defines a quality portrayal? Is it totally about their ability to capture the essence of an individual in the context of the story that is being told, or is there a necessity for the performer to utterly disappear physically and turn invisible in their depiction – perhaps allowing the audience to believe that they are watching archive footage? The fact that this discussion is annually perpetuated by different projects taking different tactics suggests that there is no genuine answer, but in 2021, Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos is adding a fantastic new wrinkle to the conversation.
MOVIES
Houston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:Being The Ricardos

Describe This Movie Using One Calvin and Hobbes Quote:. CALVIN: It says here that "religion is the opiate of the masses" ... what do you suppose that means?. TV: It means Karl Marx hadn't seen anything yet. Brief Plot Synopsis: Looking at the sausage-making grape-stomping process behind one of the...
HOUSTON, TX

