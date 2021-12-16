ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ministers told of potential need for ‘significant intervention’ after Christmas

By The Newsroom
 23 hours ago
Significant intervention could be required in Northern Ireland immediately after Christmas to keep Covid-19 inpatient numbers below 1,000, ministers have been told.

A Department of Health modelling paper said that would be the scenario facing the Executive if Omicron turns out to be “close” to the severity of the Delta variant.

The peak of Covid-19 hospital inpatient numbers during the pandemic in Northern Ireland was 1,055 in January this year.

The paper, seen by the PA news agency, was circulated to ministers ahead of Thursday’s meeting of the Executive. It outlined how Omicron was expected to spread in the region.

People queuing at the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Ulster Hospital this week (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Officials stressed that the severity of the variant remained “uncertain” and it was likely that booster vaccinations would offer protection against severe illness.

“It is likely that a peak in case numbers will occur in the middle third of January, with hospital admissions and occupancy peaking in late January/early February,” the paper added.

“The extent of the hospital peak will depend on the severity of Omicron illness, but without further measures is likely to exceed numbers observed earlier in the epidemic, potentially several fold.”

The paper said data from England and Scotland expected in the next week or two will allow the initial modelling estimates for Northern Ireland to be “refined”.

It added: “However, if Omicron is associated with disease severity close to that of Delta, significant intervention would be required immediately after Christmas at the latest to have a reasonable chance of keeping hospital inpatient numbers at less than 1,000.”

No significant announcements on Covid restrictions are expected after Thursday’s Executive with the meeting instead being billed as an opportunity for ministers to assess the data around Omicron.

Details of the modelling paper emerged after it was confirmed that Northern Ireland’s booster rollout will further accelerate next week when vaccination centres open to the over-18s.

Some GP and community pharmacies are already offering jabs to the 18-29 age cohort.

Another briefing document from Health Minister Robin Swann, which was sent to fellow ministers on Wednesday night, sets out the next steps in the booster drive.

The document, also seen by PA, states that health trust vaccination hubs will open to 18 to 29-year-olds on a walk-in basis from Monday.

People in that age group will be able to book appointments from Wednesday.

Health Minister Robin Swann has updated fellow ministers on plans to speed up the booster programme (David Young/PA) (PA Wire)

At the meeting, ministers will receive an update from health officials on the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

Large queues have formed at trust centres this week after the programme opened to over-30s.

Some GPs and community pharmacies are already delivering jabs to over-18s and more of those facilities will open to that cohort next week.

Mr Swann outlined plans to extend capacity at existing hubs and reactivate other mass vaccination centres, including the Foyle Arena in Londonderry and the South Lake leisure centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

He said there are also plans to set up other fixed and mobile vaccination facilities.

On Wednesday, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer said he was “more concerned than at any previous point in the pandemic”, amid warnings over the rapid spread of the new variant.

Sir Michael McBride urged all adults to get a booster vaccine as he and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young said Omicron is likely to become the dominant strain in Northern Ireland before the new year.

Stormont deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to stand up the furlough scheme again so it will be ready and available for workers if more severe restrictions are needed in the weeks ahead.

Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to stand up the furlough scheme again (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms O’Neill said Northern Ireland cannot be held to ransom over Covid-19 financial support and be left waiting for decisions to be taken in England.

She expressed concern that the potential reintroduction of UK-wide financial support measures, such as furlough, will be dictated by the timing of the Government’s response to the Omicron variant in England.

The joint head of the devolved administration in Belfast claimed the UK Government has been slow to act in response to the Covid threat in England throughout the pandemic and insisted Northern Ireland should not be forced to delay making decisions until ministers in London take similar steps.

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak announced that Northern Ireland is to receive another £75 million to help in the battle against Omicron.

However, Stormont’s Department of Finance has insisted that £50 million of the sum referred to by the Chancellor is not new money and has already been committed to the Executive.

The Independent

What are the Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland now and over the Christmas period?

Paul Givan, Northern Ireland’s first minister, said on Monday 13 December that the omicron variant of the coronavirus represented a “storm coming our way” while his deputy, Michelle O’Neill, warned that the country would “very, very soon” be overwhelmed by infections.“If ever there was a time for a united front on the public health message, it’s today because we’re facing into a very, very difficult period in the weeks ahead where we see this new variant now coming on stream,” Ms O’Neill told Stormont Assembly members during Executive Office questions.“We are going to be overwhelmed with this new variant very,...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Wales awaits Christmas Covid rules decision

Wales is waiting to find out if ministers in Cardiff will reimpose tougher restrictions on businesses and social contact. The Welsh government cabinet met twice on Thursday to decide how to tackle the new Omicron variant, amid alarm at its growing spread in the UK. It is not clear whether...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What are the changing rules across the UK as Covid passes come into force in England

As the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads, each of the four UK nations are reacting differently.However, leaders are also echoing similar messages about stepping up their vaccination programmes.Here are the rules and outlook for each of the countries:What’s the situation in England?England has the most relaxed rules in the UK at the moment, with the introduction of new restrictions following a vote by MPs in Parliament.The measures, including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues, passed the Commons with the support of Labour, who back tighter controls.It is now mandatory for nightclubs and large venues to check the Covid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Spain urges child vaccinations and boosters before Christmas

Spanish health authorities are stepping up efforts to give out coronavirus vaccine shots before Christmas and end-of-the-year gatherings that usually bring large groups together.On Wednesday, the same day that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for 3.3 million children aged between 5 and 11 began across Spain and in other parts of the European Union regional health authorities in Spain approved widening the scope of those eligible for a booster shot.After offering third doses to health workers, high-risk groups and those 60 and older during the past two months, Spain will start giving extra shots to people 50...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Record UK cases reported as travellers abandon hotel quarantine

Here are five things you need to know about the pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new coronavirus cases confirmed. It's more than 10,000 higher than the previous record number - 68,053 on 8 January - and also represents a jump of more than 20,000 in 24 hours, with Tuesday's figure having been 59,610 cases. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said: "Records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks," adding Omicron is spreading at an "absolutely phenomenal pace". Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
