Arianespace is set to develop a small reusable rocket. The concept comes too late, is too small, and is economically and politically questionable. Arianespace is set to develop a small reusable rocket. The aim is to begin to make amends for "bad decisions made in the last 10 years", as the French Minister for Economic Affairs, Bruno LeMaire, is quoted by Le Monde. The new rocket should be operational in 2026 and be able to bring 500-1,000 kg payload into low earth orbit. This is comparable to the Falcon 1e once planned by SpaceX or the RFA One from Rocketfactory Augsburg.

7 DAYS AGO