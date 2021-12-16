ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man accused of sending offensive Sir Tom Moore tweet to stand trial in January

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UE6B6_0dOSpvVS00

The trial of a man accused of sending a “grossly offensive” tweet about Captain Sir Tom Moore the day after his death is to go ahead next month.

Joseph Kelly, 36, has pleaded not guilty to sending the message about the fundraising centenarian on February 3 this year.

The tweet said “the only good Brit soldier is a deed one, burn auld fella buuuuurn”.

At a hearing at Lanark Sheriff Court in November, the 36-year-old’s defence advocate Cameron Smith argued that prosecuting Kelly could breach his human rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZS7Ht_0dOSpvVS00
Captain Sir Thomas Moore was knighted by the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Archive)

However, at a further hearing at the court on Thursday, Sheriff Adrian Cottam continued the case to trial on January 31.

Kelly, of Castlemilk, Glasgow, is on bail and was not in court for the hearing.

The charge under the Communications Act alleges that Kelly made a post to the public using social media that was “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, and that did utter offensive remarks about Captain Sir Tom Moore, now deceased”.

Sir Tom, who captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown, died in Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

He walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS, and was knighted by the Queen in recognition of his efforts.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Bad weed trip’ killer cleared of murder after admitting manslaughter

A cannabis user who stabbed, strangled and ran over his partner during a psychotic episode has been cleared of murder after admitting manslaughter. Jake Notman inflicted more than 30 stab wounds on 25-year-old university student Lauren Bloomer after eating a cannabis brownie at their home in Bingley Avenue, Tamworth, Staffordshire, in the early hours of Friday November 20 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Wembley murders Pcs face jail over WhatsApp images

Two police officers who took pictures of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman will be sentenced later. Pc Deniz Jaffer and Pc Jamie Lewis were assigned to guard the crime scene overnight after Ms Henry, 46, and Ms Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brit#Lanark Sheriff Court#Castlemilk#Bedford Hospital#Nhs
MLive

Man accused of Reed Manor arson heads to trial

JACKSON, MI -- A man accused of purposely starting a fire in a Jackson apartment is set to face a jury in 2022. Deshawn Ellison, 42, is charged with breaking into the D Building of the Reed Manor apartment complex on Jan. 18, 2021, and starting a fire that severely damaged six units and displaced about 25 residents.
JACKSON, MI
WKTV

Taberg man accused in brother's death found competent to stand trial

UTICA, N.Y. – A Taberg man charged with attempted murder in his brother’s death was found competent to stand trial during a court appearance Thursday. Michael Westcott is accused of stabbing his brother, James Westcott, after he was shot in the head by another sibling, Matthew Westcott. Michael...
UTICA, NY
The Independent

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright s death.The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.The criminal complaint...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Trial begins for man accused in 2018 homicide in Jackson

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for the man accused of killing a woman in 2018 began in Hinds County Circuit Court on Monday, December 6. Prosecutors said Jason C. Garrett shot and killed Brittney Green on December 16, 2018, at convenience store on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. He was charged with first-degree […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
101 WIXX

Trial Delayed for Man Accused of Stabbing Appleton Police Officer

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Another competency review will be performed on a man accused of stabbing an Appleton police officer, prompting an indefinite delay of his trial. Troy VanGrinsven faces four charges, including attempted homicide, for the March 31, 2020, incident. VanGrinsven has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
APPLETON, WI
kjluradio.com

Alleged co-conspirators take stand in murder trial of woman accused of killng her husband

The prosecution build its case against a woman accused of murdering her husband, a reptile dealer in Montgomery County. Lynlee Renick’s first-degree murder trial started in Boone County on a change of venue Monday, with a jury brought in from Clay County. The prosecution alleges Renick shot her husband, Ben Renick, eight times, because she was afraid he would divorce her and get custody of their children.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
propertyindustryeye.com

Agency owner sentenced after assaulting wife at busy train station

An estate agent has been sentenced to 30 days of rehabilitation activity and 120 hours of unpaid work after assaulting his wife at a busy train station in London during a drunken argument. Westminster Magistrates court heard that Adil Burtally, 35, grabbed his wife, Natasha Knights, and pushed her into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ attacks judge in courtroom melee

A man claiming to be a "sovereign citizen" attacked a bailiff, a judge and a prosecutor when he was brought to a court to face fraud charges. The attack occurred in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday morning, according to prosecutors. Joseph Catarineau, a 58-year-old claiming to be a sovereign citizen, is facing charges alleging that he had made false statements on his financial records. He appeared in court when his attorney requested to withdraw from his case. Judge Danny Lacayo asked Mr Catarineau about being represented by a court-appointed attorney, which reportedly resulted in him becoming angry and belligerent. According...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed over 'single punch' Colchester car park fight death

A man who killed another man with a single punch during a car park fight has been jailed for 13 years. Brodie Groome, 27, of Brightlingsea, Essex, attacked Steven Warburton during a night out in Colchester in August 2020, leaving him unconscious. The 46-year-old died of his injuries three weeks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Murder accused in court in Truro

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod. Cody Ackland, 24, only spoke to confirm his name in the hearing at Truro Crown Court. Mr Ackland, 24, of Southway, Plymouth, was remanded in custody to appear at Plymouth Crown Court in January. Ms McLeod...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy