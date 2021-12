MUSKEGON, Michigan — Students at Reeths-Puffer High School are being sent home early Wednesday after a bullet was reportedly found in the building. Superintendent Steve Edwards sent out a note to parents at 9:40 a.m. saying that a bullet was found on the floor of a bathroom in the high school. Edwards also sent out a robocall and a text message with the information.

