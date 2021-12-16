ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez sparks mystery as she shows off large new back tattoo

By Tina Campbell
 1 day ago
Tattoo fan Selena Gomez has added to her extensive body art collection with a sizeable new inking on her back.

The bold new look was teased by celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, who is based in New York and has inked the singer and actress, 29, several times before.

Uploading a black and white photo to Instagram, Gomez can be seen facing a wall with her back exposed.

Although it’s not clear what the exact design is, it appears to start at the base of her neck and continues down between her shoulder blades.

Fans online were desperate for a closer look, with many speculating that it was a dream catcher.

The Only Murders In The Building star has yet to talk about the tatoo herself, but this would mark her 16th addition and largest known to-date.

Other inkings includes a cross on her collarbone, several friendship tattoos and one of her favourite Bible verses.

She also has a large thigh tattoo of praying hands and a rosary that she debuted at the 2019 American Music Awards.

