ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man accused of sending offensive Sir Tom Moore tweet to stand trial in January

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEhfw_0dOSotQ700

The trial of a man accused of sending a “grossly offensive” tweet about Captain Sir Tom Moore the day after his death is to go ahead next month.

Joseph Kelly, 36, has pleaded not guilty to sending the message about the fundraising centenarian on February 3 this year.

The tweet said “the only good Brit soldier is a deed one, burn auld fella buuuuurn”.

At a hearing at Lanark Sheriff Court in November, the 36-year-old’s defence advocate Cameron Smith argued that prosecuting Kelly could breach his human rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRw42_0dOSotQ700

However, at a further hearing at the court on Thursday, Sheriff Adrian Cottam continued the case to trial on January 31.

Kelly, of Castlemilk, Glasgow is on bail and was not in court for the hearing.

The charge under the Communications Act alleges that Kelly made a post to the public using social media that was “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, and that did utter offensive remarks about Captain Sir Tom Moore, now deceased”.

Sir Tom, who captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown, died in Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

He walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS and was knighted by the Queen in recognition of his efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

Lancaster man accused of beheading, dismembering his father will stand trial for murder

A Lancaster man accused of beheading and dismembering the corpse of his father in their home in the city last summer will be face trial for murder in Lancaster County Court. Donald Meshey Jr., 33, was ordered to stand trial on charges of homicide, abuse of a corpse, and evidence tampering by District Judge Adam WItkonis at a preliminary hearing Wednesday, according to court records.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brit#Lanark Sheriff Court#Castlemilk#Bedford Hospital#Nhs
KGET

Man accused of attempted murder, rape ordered to stand trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman more than two years ago has been ordered to stand trial on each of the 17 felonies filed against him — including attempted murder. A judge on Monday found there was enough evidence for the case against Armando Avalos Jr. to proceed, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
BBC

Captain Sir Tom Moore: Day planned to empower older people

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter says she hopes to start a fundraising day in his honour, to empower older people. Hannah Ingram-Moore, 49, said the first Captain Tom Day could be held in June, with talks about the detail ongoing with national charities. Capt Sir Tom raised £33m in donations...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright s death.The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.The criminal complaint...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Man accused of Reed Manor arson heads to trial

JACKSON, MI -- A man accused of purposely starting a fire in a Jackson apartment is set to face a jury in 2022. Deshawn Ellison, 42, is charged with breaking into the D Building of the Reed Manor apartment complex on Jan. 18, 2021, and starting a fire that severely damaged six units and displaced about 25 residents.
JACKSON, MI
1380kcim.com

Coon Rapids Man Accused Of Assaulting Law Enforcement And Damaging Squad Car Scheduled For January Trial

A Coon Rapids man accused of damaging a patrol vehicle and assaulting an officer during an October arrest has been scheduled for trial next month. Carroll County District Court records show 29-year-old Joshua Alexander Greene filed a not guilty plea to second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, and assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor. Greene was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Coon Rapids Police Department after he allegedly pushed and threatened law enforcement. Authorities say Greene threw a flashlight during the altercation, damaging the officer’s squad car. A judge’s order filed on Monday set Greene’s jury trial to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11 with a pretrial conference slated for Dec. 9. The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $9,375 in fines.
COON RAPIDS, IA
WKTV

Taberg man accused in brother's death found competent to stand trial

UTICA, N.Y. – A Taberg man charged with attempted murder in his brother’s death was found competent to stand trial during a court appearance Thursday. Michael Westcott is accused of stabbing his brother, James Westcott, after he was shot in the head by another sibling, Matthew Westcott. Michael...
UTICA, NY
ksl.com

Man ordered to stand trial for 2018 restaurant shooting

WEST JORDAN — A 3rd District Court judge has ruled that a man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Rancheritos restaurant in 2018 should stand trial for the murder. Jonathan Hunt, 21, was charged when he was 18 with murder and felony discharge of a firearm,...
WEST JORDAN, UT
People

N.C. Teens' Cause of Death Determined a Month After They Were Found Dead in the Backseat of a Car

The cause of death of the two North Carolina teenagers who were found dead in the backseat of a running car last month has been determined. The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez, 16, and Britany Munoz-Ramirez, 17, both died of acute carbon monoxide poisoning on Oct. 24, according to copies of their autopsies obtained by PEOPLE.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy