The NFL world was so happy to see Urban Meyer fired by the Jaguars

By Charles Curtis
 23 hours ago
It was just two days ago that Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he would take his time to figure out if Urban Meyer should continue to be coach in the middle of an embarrassing, incident-filled season at the helm in his first year with the team.

But the story of former kicker Josh Lambo accusing Meyer of kicking him was the last straw — and rightfully so, even though there was plenty of reason to fire Meyer before.

Early on Thursday morning, Khan released a statement that he was letting Meyer go.

The NFL world reacted as you’d expect on Twitter. Here’s a sampling:

Here's the statement

The reaction? As you'd expect

People were happy for Trevor Lawrence and James Robinson

