Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers: 5 players to watch in Week 15

By Brandon Croce
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are five players to watch on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. The Buffalo Bills are entering an important matchup this Sunday as the margin of error continues to shrink if they...

Top 5 storylines for Bills vs. Panthers | Week 15

After another tough loss on Sunday, we are all in need of some good news. Don't give up hope just yet because the Buffalo Bills can still control their own destiny for the postseason if they win the next four games. It all starts with earning a win against the Panthers.
Bills vs. Panthers: Thursday injury reports

QB Matt Barkley (illness) OL Michael Jordan (hamstring) LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin) Moore did play in Week 14 vs. the Falcons but said he “tweaked” his hamstring, per Panthers Wire. Buffalo Bills (7-6) Did not practice. WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) RB Taiwan Jones (knee) Limited participation. QB...
Bills vs. Panthers coverage: Buffalo must win this December home game

The Buffalo Bills (7-6) have lost two straight but still hold onto the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. That could all change this week — even if Buffalo wins. To ensure their best possible path to the postseason, the Bills need to beat up on teams that are struggling down the stretch and their first opportunity is this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers (5-8). Carolina has fired their offensive coordinator, lost their best offensive player for the season, lost their opening day quarterback (who may or may not be back for Sunday), and platooned two separate quarterbacks in their recent games. Their offense is in shambles.
Week 15 Game Preview: Panthers at Bills

Carolina Panthers (5-8) at Buffalo Bills (7-6) Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, N.Y. Carolina's only win at Buffalo came in 2005 on a fourth-quarter game-winning catch from Michael Gaines. Panthers assistant general manager Dan Morgan spent three seasons in the Buffalo front office from 2018-20. General manager Brandon Beane and...
