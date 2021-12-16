Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers: 5 players to watch in Week 15

The Buffalo Bills (7-6) have lost two straight but still hold onto the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. That could all change this week — even if Buffalo wins. To ensure their best possible path to the postseason, the Bills need to beat up on teams that are struggling down the stretch and their first opportunity is this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers (5-8). Carolina has fired their offensive coordinator, lost their best offensive player for the season, lost their opening day quarterback (who may or may not be back for Sunday), and platooned two separate quarterbacks in their recent games. Their offense is in shambles.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO