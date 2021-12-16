ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Price ‘incredibly sorry’ for drink-driving after being spared jail

By Laura Harding
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Katie Price has said she is “incredibly sorry” for her actions after she avoided being sent to jail for drink-driving, following a crash near her home.

The 43-year-old, who was handed a 16-week suspended sentence on Wednesday for the offence which was committed while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, said she is “sincerely grateful nobody was hurt”.

District Judge Amanda Kelly at Crawley Magistrates’ Court told Price she was unable to send her to prison because she had complied with the requirements of the court, including attending a rehabilitation centre and not committing further offences.

In a statement on her Instagram story, Price thanked her friends and family, including partner Carl Wood, for their support.

She said: “It’s been a really difficult time and I’m incredibly sorry for my actions – I’m sincerely grateful nobody was hurt – I realise the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family, but to my own as well.

“I’m now spending time getting better — mental health is a hidden illness and can strike at any time.

“The triggers that cause my anxiety and behaviour are something I’m trying to understand, come to terms with, and learn to control moving forward.

“This will be a long process for myself and something I’ll continue to work on for the rest of my life. It’s also something I can work on with my family so we can progress on a new chapter together.

“Thank you for all the messages of goodwill that I’ve received. I’m going to surround myself with my loving family and friends and continue doing the work I love as it brings me enjoyment and helps my mental health.”

Police are considering an appeal against the sentence given to former glamour model.

Superintendent James Collis, head of roads policing for Sussex Police and Surrey Police said the sentencing “as the judge explained, could have and should have been much worse and, in our view, Price is extremely lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars”.

“Given the circumstances and her history of motoring offences, it’s clear she did not consider the risk of her actions to the wider public or the implications for her own family,” he added.

Price was given a 16-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months, a two-year driving ban, 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation, and was ordered to pay £213.

District Judge Kelly told the court that Price already owes £7,358 in relation to previous offences.

