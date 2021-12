New Covid guidance for businesses in Scotland has come into force to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.As of Friday, the Scottish Government said businesses across the country are legally required to take “reasonable measures” to minimise transmission of the virus as Omicron cases continue to rise.Its advice includes a return to one-way systems in premises, app-based ordering and the use of screens at service points.The hospitality sector has been encouraged to return to table service where practical and to consider measures to reduce crowding.Businesses have also been asked to consider a ticketing system during peak festive opening hours...

