Cyber Risk Survey: 7 in 10 Employed Americans Admit Working Around Company IT Policies To Be More Productive and Efficient

 1 day ago

Venn, the virtual desktop alternative company challenging the VDI market, today announced findings from their recent survey of nearly a thousand American workers (employed full-time/part-time) conducted online by The Harris Poll. The survey found that 71% of employed Americans admit to working around their company's own IT policies and procedures in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
