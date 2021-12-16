ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Christmas and New Year opening times for supermarkets including Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons and MS

By Joanna Whitehead and Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLYwv_0dOSnfGy00

Whether you need to stock up on everyday essentials, or wish to replenish your champagne supply, a trip to the supermarket over the Christmas period is likely to be on the cards for many people.

But, with shops planning to close their doors at various times over the festive season, you may be unsure of where to go and when.

To help keep stress to a minimum at this busy time of year, we’ve compiled a handy list of the major supermarket’s opening and closing times over Christmas and New Year.

Aldi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HycMV_0dOSnfGy00

This year, Aldi has extended its opening hours from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Friday, giving you extra time to fill your basket with festive faves.

Saturday 18 Dec: 7am to 10pm

Sunday 19 Dec: 9.30am to 4pm

Monday 20 Dec: 7am to 10pm

Tuesday 21 Dec: 7am to 10pm

Wednesday 22 Dec: 7am to 10pm

Thursday 23 Dec: 7am to 10pm

Christmas Eve 24 Dec: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec: CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec: CLOSED

Monday 27 Dec: 8am to 8pm

Tuesday 28 Dec: 8am to 8pm

Wednesday 29 Dec: 8am to 8pm

Thursday 30 Dec: 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan: CLOSED

Sunday 2 Jan: 9.30am to 4pm

Monday 3 Jan: 8am to 8pm

Check your local store opening times here .

Asda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zujf8_0dOSnfGy00

The only day all Asda stores will close will be Christmas Day. All branches will close on Christmas Eve and reopen on 26 December, with customers advised to use the store locator tool for specific details of their nearest store opening hours over the festive period.

Sunday 19 Dec: 10am to 4pm

Monday 20 Dec: 6am to 11pm

Tuesday 21 Dec: 6am to 11pm

Wednesday 22 Dec: 6am to 11pm

Thursday 23 Dec: 6am to 11pm

Christmas Eve 24 Dec: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec: CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec: 10am to 4pm

Monday 27 Dec: 8am to 8pm

Tuesday 28 Dec: 8am to 8pm

Wednesday 29 Dec: 7am to 10pm

Thursday 30 Dec: 7am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 10am to 5pm

Sunday 2 Jan: 10am to 4pm

Monday 3 Jan: 8am to 8pm

Tuesday 4 Jan: 7am to 10pm

Co-op Food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9aqB_0dOSnfGy00

Earlier this year, Co-op said it was allowing its staff more time off over the holiday period with staff able to choose whether they want to work on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Stores will close early on Christmas Eve, be closed on Christmas Day and will operate with reduced hours for Boxing Day.

You can find out more about your local shop using the store locator tool .

Lidl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glaps_0dOSnfGy00

While most stores will follow the same format as below, Lidl recommends using its store locator tool to find local opening times.

Monday 20 Dec: 7am to 11pm

Tuesday 21 Dec: 7am to 11pm

Wednesday 22 Dec: 7am to 11pm

Thursday 23 Dec: 7am to 11pm

Christmas Eve 24 Dec: 7am to 7pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec: CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec: 10am to 4pm

Monday 27 Dec: 8am to 10pm

Tuesday 28 Dec: 8am to 10pm

Wednesday 29 Dec: 8am to 10pm

Thursday 30 Dec: 8am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 10am to 7pm

Sunday 2 Jan: 10am to 4pm

Monday 3 Jan: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7oBA_0dOSnfGy00

Most Marks and Spencer stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. M&S advises shoppers to use their store locator for specific details about your local branch.

Saturday 18 Dec: 8am to 11pm

Sunday 19 Dec: 12pm to 6pm

Monday 20 Dec: 6am to 11pm

Tuesday 21 Dec: 6am to 11pm

Wednesday 22 Dec: 6am to 11pm

Thursday 23 Dec: 6am to 11pm

Christmas Eve 24 Dec: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec: CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec: CLOSED

Monday 27 Dec: 9am to 8pm

Tuesday 28 Dec: 9am to 8pm

Wednesday 29 Dec: 8am to 10pm

Thursday 30 Dec: 8am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 10am to 6pm

Sunday 2 Jan: 12pm to 6pm

Monday 3 Jan: 9am to 8pm

Tuesday 4 Jan: 8am to 10pm

Morrisons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0u3D_0dOSnfGy00

Morrisons is keeping its stores open until midnight in the lead-up to Christmas, so you can head there for any last-minute buys. It will close on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Monday 20 Dec: 6am to midnight

Tuesday 21 Dec: 6am to midnight

Wednesday 22 Dec: 6am to midnight

Thursday 23 Dec: 6am to midnight

Christmas Eve 24 Dec: 6am to 6pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec: CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec: CLOSED

Monday 27 Dec: 7am to 10pm

Tuesday 28 Dec: 7am to 10pm

Wednesday 29 Dec: 7am to 10pm

Thursday 30 Dec: 7am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 7am to 6pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan: 9am to 6pm

Sunday 2 Jan: 10pm to 4pm

Sainsbury’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoG4g_0dOSnfGy00

Earlier this year, Sainsbury’s announced it would close all of its stores on Boxing Day as a “thank you” to colleagues.

In a press release at the time, the supermarket said: “The decision to keep all stores shut has been made in recognition of the extraordinary efforts of colleagues throughout a challenging 18 months, since the start of the pandemic. Sainsbury’s senior leaders have been listening closely to colleagues as well as trade unions and have made the move in response to their feedback.”

You can find information specific to your nearest Sainsbury’s branch at their store locator .

Tesco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgWED_0dOSnfGy00

While Tesco’s opening hours will vary, it has announced that its 370 large stores will be open 24 hours a day been Monday 20 December and Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day only.

You can find information specific to your nearest branch at their store locator .

Waitrose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9ZyW_0dOSnfGy00

Waitrose has said that, as shop hours vary, it’s best that customers to check times using their branch finder tool .

It adds that most stores will be open for extended hours, closing at 11pm on the days leading to Christmas Eve and some convenience shops will stay open until midnight.

It continues: “On Christmas Eve, the majority of our stores will open 7am-6pm, and on New Year's Eve, 8am-6pm.

“On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, our stores will be closed with the exception of those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts – some of which will be open 24 hours.

“On New Year's Day, our shops will be closed, with the exception of a small number which will have varying opening hours between 7am and 10pm.”

