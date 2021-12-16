ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Qatar Airways Restores Pre-Pandemic Inflight Service

By Ben Schlappig
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Qatar Airways has done an incredible job maintaining its network throughout the pandemic. As was the case with all airlines, some inflight services were adjusted due to the pandemic. Well, the airline is now returning to offering pre-pandemic inflight service, which many passengers will no doubt appreciate. Timeline for...

onemileatatime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
newmilfordspectrum.com

Planning a trip? Take into account the list of the 10 worst airlines in 2021

Luggage storage company Bounce conducted research to find out which are the worst airlines of 2021 based on customer experience. They took into account several factors, starting with the complaints that were sent in the year, the entertainment during the flight, the comfort of the seats, the quality of the food, the rules that are imposed on luggage and the punctuality of the planes.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

I went inside an exclusive first class spa onboard an Emirates Airbus A380 and saw why wealthy travelers pay a small fortune to live well at 35,000 feet

Emirates is known for its luxurious flight experiences, especially in its premium cabins. The Airbus A380, specifically, offers amenities not found on any other Emirates aircraft. First class flyers have access to two shower spas with walk-in showers, wood laminate toilets, and Bulgari products. Emirates first class is widely regarded...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Paris#Effective#First
eturbonews.com

Airport to fine airlines $3,500 for every unvaccinated passenger

Ghana’s health service reported last week that COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country. Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital city of Accra announced that it will start fining the airlines $3,500 for every passenger who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Is Cutting These Flights for the Next Two Months

As the busy holiday season continues, travelers in the U.S. are getting back to the skies after a major dip in air travel during the height of the COVID pandemic. More than two million people traveled through airports the weekend before Thanksgiving, and more than one million are still traveling now—an increase from the 500,000 to 800,000 travelers seen during this time last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But heightened demand is happening alongside flight cancellations and cuts. United Airlines, Frontier, and American Airlines have all announced in recent months that they would be dropping flights next year. And now, Delta Air Lines is making some cancellations as well. Read on to find out what flights are being cut by this carrier for the next two months.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Cutting a Bunch of International Routes Next Year

Although more and more people are looking to get out and see the world, variants be damned, airlines are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Staffing shortages, and now aircraft shortages, have plagued the industry. Now, American Airlines is cutting several international routes as a result. Due...
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

How to Get a COVID Test for International Travel

COVID tests are the must-have travel item of the pandemic. A negative COVID test continues to be a requirement to travel the world—including for entry into the United States. Here’s how to get the right test when you need it. The need for COVID testing doesn’t appear to...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Business travellers cancelling flights due to travel restrictions, says Heathrow

Many business travellers are cancelling trips because of new travel restrictions, Heathrow bosses say.The November traffic figures for Britain’s busiest airport show demand still at just 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – even though the US opened up to European travellers early in the month.Heathrow’s statement said: “High level of cancellations by business travellers concerned about being trapped overseas because of pre-departure testing shows the potential harm to the economy of travel restrictions.”The airport is urging the government “to reduce restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so”. The health secretary, Sajid Javid, told MPs this week...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

These are the 7 'World Class' airlines excelling in customer service, safety, and sustainability — see the full list

The Airline Passenger Experience Association has named seven airlines as "World Class." Three are Middle Eastern carriers, two are Asian, and two are European. The rankings were based on passenger surveys and professional audits regarding service, safety, and sustainability. The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) has dropped its 2022 "World...
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

American Airlines is restoring 13 international routes next year despite delays in receiving Boeing Dreamliner aircraft — see the full list

American Airlines is returning 13 routes to its international network as it prepares for strong demand to Europe. The carrier has also had to drop five markets due to delays in Boeing Dreamliner deliveries. In addition to returning service, American is launching all-new routes to Doha, Qatar, and Tel Aviv.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

American Airlines Set To Up Its International Inflight Entertainment System

American Airlines has some big plans for its Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft on order. Starting from 2023, American Airlines will offer the new Thales line of Optiq displays with the AVANT inflight entertainment (IFE) product. The first customer for the seatback entertainment product, American Airlines will soon be offering a significantly upgraded inflight entertainment system that will primarily be deployed on international routes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

New: Air Canada Aeroplan & Air Mauritius Partnership

One of my favorite things about Air Canada Aeroplan is the emphasis that the program has on adding partners. Aeroplan has more airline partners than any other airline frequent flyer program. We’ve seen several partners added in recent months, including Etihad, Azul, Vistara, Air Serbia, Virgin Australia, Air Dolomiti, Eurowings Discover, Gulf Air, and Oman Air.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Where Has Qatar Airways Flown The Airbus A380?

Qatar Airways’ Airbus A380s will return to the skies tomorrow with flights planned to London Heathrow and Paris Charles De Gaulle. The airline is ‘reluctantly’ bringing the jets back but has made it clear that the A380s will only hang around as long as they are needed. With this in mind, we thought we’d look at which airports the Qatari flag carrier has flown to with the giant of the skies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Spirit Airlines arrives at Memphis airport; launches nonstop service between 3 destinations in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spirit Airlines is coming to Memphis International Airport in 2022. According to a release from the airport, Spirit is launching daily nonstop service between three cities: Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) on April 20, and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) beginning June 8.
MEMPHIS, TN
onemileatatime.com

Singapore Airlines A380 With New Suites Coming To JFK

Singapore Airlines will soon start offering its latest A380 inflight product on a route to the United States, which is exciting. New Singapore Airlines A380 flying to United States. Based on the latest schedule update, as of March 27, 2022, Singapore Airlines will fly its Airbus A380 with the latest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

A New Airline Has Flights to Europe for as Little as $109

Low-cost airlines are a give-and-take proposition for travelers. You know it shouldn't cost less to fly to Europe than it does to drive to the next state over. Still, if you're the kind of traveler that is willing to make it work -- small seats, no amenities unless you pay, limited baggage, etc. -- a budget airline can make travel a whole lot easier. (At least, financially.)
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

152K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy