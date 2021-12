It’s no exaggeration to say that retinol is the most effective skin care ingredient in existence — which is why, when you’re shopping for a retinol product (be it a serum, a cream, or even an oil), you want to be discerning. Perhaps surprisingly, many of the best retinols can be found right on Amazon — though even among the best retinols on Amazon, you’ve got a lot of options to consider, since retinols are not one size fits all. According to dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, oily, combination, and acne-prone skin types can use more concentrated formulas such as a retinol gel, while dry and sensitive skin types should opt for a retinol that's included in a moisturizer.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO