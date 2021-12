You may be going home for the holidays. But how ’bout the new year? Jet out of town and get a head start on your 2022 resolution to “travel more.” From skiing the trademarked “Champagne Powder” in a Colorado mountain town to sipping pints at festive pubs in London to watching a well-timed meteor shower in Alaska, the best New Year’s destinations of 2022 are consummate hosts for the new year. Each provides plenty of R&R so you can start 2022 off with a bang.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 HOURS AGO