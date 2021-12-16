ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank raises interest rates to 0.25% to help rein in rocketing inflation

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDYSf_0dOSmraF00

The Bank of England has increased interest rates to 0.25% in a bid to rein in rampant inflation despite mounting fears over the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted eight to one to raise rates from the historic low of 0.1%.

It comes after pressure has been building on the Bank to bring the soaring cost of living under control, with official figures this week showing the Consumer Prices Index jumped to 5.1% – the highest level for more than a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaHD3_0dOSmraF00

In the minutes of the decision, the Bank warned that inflation could now peak at 6% in April, while it also downgraded growth outlook to 0.6% in the fourth quarter from a previous forecast of 1%.

It said: “Most members of the Committee judged that an immediate, small increase in Bank Rate was warranted.”

“The decision at this meeting was finely balanced because of the uncertainty around Covid developments.

“There was some value in waiting for further information on the degree to which Omicron was likely to escape the protection of current vaccines and on the initial economic effects of this new wave.

“There was, however, also a strong case for tightening monetary policy now, given the strength of current underlying inflationary pressures and in order to maintain price stability in the medium term.”

Rates had been at 0.1% since March last year, when the Bank moved to prop up the economy in the early days of the pandemic.

The rise marks the first rates increase since August 2018 and just the third since the financial crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
CNN

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

London (CNN Business) — The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Bank Rate#Rein#Uk#The Bank Of England#Omicron#Mpc#Covid#Bankofengland
Reuters

Top central banks go their own ways into 2022

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Top central banks will on Thursday unveil policy moves to steer their economies through rising turbulence from the pandemic and high inflation, with some set to keep money cheap into 2022 even as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens. The Fed on Wednesday doubled the pace at...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Turkish lira dips to new low after another interest rate cut

Turkey’s Central Bank again cut a key interest rate Thursday despite soaring consumer prices that are making it difficult for people to buy food and other basic goods, sending the country's currency to record lows against the U.S. dollar.The bank’s monetary policy committee said it is cutting the rate from 15% to 14%, though inflation is running at 21%, according to official data. It is in line with the policies of President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has been pressing for low borrowing costs to boost growth, exports and investments ahead of elections in a year and a...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of England hikes rates, surprising markets

The Bank of England confounds expectations with an 8-1 decision to raise the benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from 0.1%. Bond purchases remain steady. The market had priced in a 40% chance of a hike, but skepticism grew as the Omicron variant spread further across the U.K. The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB)...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bank of England unexpectedly hikes interest rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%

Investing.com – The Bank of England voted to hike the Bank Rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. The policy-setting Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase interest rates. Silvana Tenreyro voted against the proposition, preferring to maintain the interest rate at 0.1%. Most of the analysts surveyed had expected the central bank to keep the interest rate unchanged at 0.1%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Economic growth slows to 10-month low as Omicron makes customers stay home

Customers have been staying at home in the crucial run-up to Christmas, slashing the UK’s economic growth to its slowest pace since February when the country was in lockdown.Businesses say that they have been hit by lower customer demand in December since Omicron came to the UK and new restrictions were imposed.The IHS Markit CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI, a closely followed survey of private companies, scored 53.2 so far this month.The figure is based on preliminary data, and is likely to change at the end of the month.It shows growth, anything above 50 is positive, but is much slower...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

European Central Bank to taper pandemic stimulus, but gently

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to avoid an abrupt end to its pandemic crisis support for the economy as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 stirs uncertainty about the recovery, despite inflation hitting record highs and the U.S. speeding up its stimulus exit.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy