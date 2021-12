The Prince of Wales was the guest of honour at the passing out parade at Britannia Royal Naval College.Charles who passed out from the very same college 50 years ago, saluted the new generation of officers at the home of Royal Navy Officer training in Dartmouth, Devon on Thursday.Among those passing out in front of the heir to the throne after completing 30 weeks of training were Officer Cadets Alistair Poat, from Somerset and Ruairidh McBean, from Inverness.OC Poat, who will be starting his flying training in the new year as an observer (navigator/weapons and sensor specialist)...

POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO