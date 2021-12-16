ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American universities reimpose COVID restrictions over omicron variant: 'Reminiscent' of March 2020

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral colleges and universities across America are reimposing restrictions on their campuses due to the recent rise in the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Several universities, such as Georgetown, George Washington and Cornell, have decided to either cancel all indoor events or hold them online, among other restrictions. Georgetown...

Washington Examiner

University of Pennsylvania shows the problems with COVID vaccine efficacy

As a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, I still receive notifications on my phone from the school when there are emergencies, if someone is the victim of a crime, or if the school shuts down due to inclement weather. I also receive notifications about the school’s COVID policies.
COLLEGES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Cornell University reports more than 900 Covid-19 cases this week. Many are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated students

Cornell University reported 903 cases of Covid-19 among students between December 7-13, and a "very high percentage" of them are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated individuals, according to university officials. The school's Covid-19 dashboard was updated late Tuesday afternoon, accounting for the jump in case numbers reported. "Virtually every...
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Princeton University Limits Indoor Gatherings, Shifts Finals To Remote As COVID-19 Cases Rise

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — Princeton University has made several changes to its COVID-19 protocols due to a recent increase in cases amongst undergraduates on campus. On Wednesday, the Ivy League school announced the entire Princeton community must cancel or postpone all indoor gatherings with food and beverages where face coverings can’t be worn. The announcement also includes off-campus gatherings, according to a release. The changes will take effect on Thursday, Dec. 16., and run through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Beginning Thursday, all exams will move to a remote format and students should feel free to leave campus at their earliest convenience. This...
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS New York

Princeton, NYU Announce Changes As COVID Cases Climb

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several colleges have made a last-minute decision to go remote at the tail end of the semester after seeing an acceleration of COVID-19 cases among students. New York University said it’s not a cause for alarm, but it is encouraging faculty to give final exams online out of an abundance of caution. The famed city institution is part of a growing list of schools making the change, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Wednesday. IMPORTANT NEWS: Our COVID-19 testing program has indicated a considerable acceleration in the rate of NYU community cases. It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Stanford To Begin Winter 2022 Quarter Online, Require Booster Shots Amid Omicron Concerns

STANFORD (CBS SF) – Amid concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant, Stanford University announced Thursday that the first two weeks of classes in the Winter 2022 quarter will be conducted online and that the schools will require student to receive booster shots. “We’ve all been watching in recent days as COVID-19 cases have increased in some parts of the country, and as other universities have seen surges on their campuses,” university provost Persis Dell and associate vice provost Russell Farr said in a letter to students. “The current uncertainty around Omicron poses a number of logistical challenges for the start of in-person...
STANFORD, CA
Daily News

Columbia University study shows omicron ‘markedly resistant’ to COVID vaccines, booster shots

A new Columbia University study says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is “markedly resistant” to existing vaccines, antibody treatments and even booster shots may provide only modest protection against infection. The draft study was led by renowned researcher Dr. David Ho and early evidence suggests the lightning quick-spreading strain is likely to cause a massive wave of so-called breakthrough ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
njtechweekly.com

NJTW News: Princeton University Engage 2021 And The State Of Philanthropy In NJ

[This article was taken from NJTW News, an NJTechWeekly.com newsletter. Sign up for it here.]. Princeton University held its Engage 2021 conference last week. The conference centered not only on innovation at Princeton, but also on how Princeton is reaching out into the region to create entrepreneurial opportunities. Highlights included:
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland Cancels Winter Commencement, Modifies Operations Amid Sharp COVID-19 Increase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland has canceled winter commencement and some social events and reduced dining operations amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases on campus. “I am acutely aware of the impact COVID-19 continues to have on us all,” said university President Dr. Darryll Pines. “We’re all grappling with the strain and anxiety of this surge. Our decisions will continue to be informed by diligent tracking and guided by health professionals.” The university on Thursday reported 98 positive cases from university testing and an additional 12 self-reported cases since Monday, and the school said it expects to see another high number of cases from Thursday’s testing. Along with winter commencement and commencement-related activities, the university said all indoor social gatherings mask-wearing cannot be strictly enforced should be canceled through Dec. 22. Dining halls and the Stamp Student Union food court will transition to grab-and-go options only. Gym facilities on campus will remain open, but basketball, volleyball and racquetball activities are suspended. Students who live in residence halls will be required to depart campus 24 hours after their final on-campus exam. Final examinations will continue as scheduled.  
COLLEGES
