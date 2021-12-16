ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Allegedly Split In 2022 To Maximize Brand

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 21 hours ago

Three years have passed since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in front of millions of people. While controversies have continued to follow them around, the couple has seemingly remained focused on their own family.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

But, a royal commentator has recently claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may decide to end things between them for good. Neil Sean asserted that they could split next year to maximize their brand, according to The Sun.

The publication emphasized that the expert did not cite a shred of evidence when he made the assertions. He suggested, however, that the couple "had been told their business interests would be better served as distinct entities," allowing them to take on independent deals.

Business Times

Royals Outraged: Meghan Markle Deemed 'Hollywood Laughingstock' Following 'Ellen' Appearance

Weeks have passed since Meghan Markle appeared on "The Ellen Show." But, the talks about what went down during the engagement continue to emerge these days. Sources told the National Enquirer that the former "Suits" actress's stint on the show blew up in her face. Instead of boosting and manifesting the desired image before the public, she has become a "laughing-stock" in Hollywood.
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Son Archie, 2 — and He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal. The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Embarrassed By Meghan’s Prank On ‘Ellen Show’ But Doesn’t Know How To Stop Her

Prince Harry is allegedly embarrassed by what his wife, Meghan Markle did when she appeared in the Ellen Show. In its Dec. 29 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Harry didn’t want Markle to do, but he didn’t also know how to stop her. After all, the Duchess of Sussex thought that it would be beneficial for her to show the public her cheeky and funny side. Unfortunately, her attempts backfired because more people became enraged with her.
Entertainment Times

'Worst Fight Ever' Leads To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Divorce, Tabloid Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly divorcing due to a "Worst Fight Ever." Woman's Day magazine claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got into a fight where they decided to finally end their relationship. The news outlet disclosed that Prince Harry was furious when he found out his wife had something to do with the publication of "Finding Freedom."
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess To Drop Major Bombshells In 2022? Prince Harry's Kids Expected To Receive A Surprise From Prince William And Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly preparing for some big plans next year. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to celebrate Christmas away from the other members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to announce their plans this coming holiday season. However, based on the latest happenings in the palace, reports are claiming that the royal couple is unlikely to be reunited with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal clan.
DesignerzCentral

Here's The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Left The Royal Family (Hint: It Involves The Queen!)

We might finally know what actually led to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family! According to Christopher Andersen’s explosive new book, Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, a source explained that Harry and Meghan felt “snubbed” by The Queen, after a portrait of the two of them posing with their son, Archie, was purposely removed from a table of photographs before The Queen’s Christmas 2019 message.
In Style

The Queen's Christmas Photo Display Reportedly Upset Prince Harry

Back in 2019, the queen announced her annual Christmas address via a cozy photo on Instagram, which showcased a display of family portraits that included Prince William and Kate Middleton and their family, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and, in a glaringly obvious slight, no Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. According to a royal biographer, the move didn't sit well with Harry, who felt "erased" by the fact that his family was deliberately excluded.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Fury: Prince Harry's Wife Rejected Kate Middleton's Notes And Gifts? Former Actress To Reportedly Outshine Prince William And Duchess Of Cambridge

Meghan Markle allegedly declined Kate Middleton's efforts to fix their strained relationship. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are rumored to be not on good terms just like their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively. It is claimed that the two duchesses could not agree in numerous things and the rift of their better half has allegedly affected their relationship as well.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Thrilled Prince Charles Is Accused Of Racism? Duchess Wants To Have The Last Word

Meghan Markle is, allegedly, thrilled that Prince Charles was exposed as a racist. Meghan Markle used to have a close relationship with her father-in-law, Prince Charles. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot three years ago, the future king walked Markle down the aisle because her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., couldn’t make it to her wedding.
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

