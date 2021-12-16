Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Allegedly Split In 2022 To Maximize Brand

Three years have passed since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in front of millions of people. While controversies have continued to follow them around, the couple has seemingly remained focused on their own family.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reuters

But, a royal commentator has recently claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may decide to end things between them for good. Neil Sean asserted that they could split next year to maximize their brand, according to The Sun.

The publication emphasized that the expert did not cite a shred of evidence when he made the assertions. He suggested, however, that the couple "had been told their business interests would be better served as distinct entities," allowing them to take on independent deals.

