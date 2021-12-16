ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
 23 hours ago
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) rose 36.5% to $25.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was granted by the FDA accelerated approval of TARPEYO to reduce proteinuria in lgA nephropathy.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 15.6% to $0.5589 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 13.5% to $3.26 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 13.5% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after the company’s Kandy Communications business unit said that full Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement services are now available in Brazil and China.
  • Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) rose 12.2% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of Willowbrook Plaza. The company reported a special common share distribution and preferred stock repurchase.
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 10.3% to $0.8165 in pre-market trading. TYME Technologies recently said TYME-19 'demonstrated an antiviral effect against SARS CoV-2 in human lung epithelial cells.'
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 9.6% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported the acquisition of Otrexup® (methotrexate) a drug device combination from Antares Pharma, Inc.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) rose 7.5% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 7.2% to $8.92 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics reported a partnership with TiiCKER to 'increase its connection to retail investors.'
  • Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 6.9% to $9.24 in pre-market trading after the company boosted production guidance and targets for US facilities.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) rose 6.9% to $34.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) rose 6.7% to $43.90 in pre-market trading. Legend Biotech recently reported an offering of $300 million in ADSs.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) rose 6% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals terminated purchase agreement of $25 million worth of stock. The company also completed full enrollment in Phase 2b normative database study to support its rheumatoid arthritis program.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 19.3% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 sales results were lower year over year.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) fell 8.2% to $1.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) shares fell 7.2% to $105.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 new orders of 14,800 to 15,100.
  • Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) shares fell 6.5% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 6.2% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.

