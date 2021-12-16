Laurinburg Exchange

Holiday season sleigh ride returns

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Town of Dobbins Heights’ annual sleigh ride returns this year on Dec. 21.

Each year, town leadership partners with Gold Leaf Carriage to supply the massive sleigh and towering horses which create a special Christmas experience. But the town was forced to cancel it last year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Dobbins Heights Community Park.

***

One injured in Tuesday shooting

HAMLET — Officers with the Hamlet Police Department were called to a shooting that took place off of Beeler Avenue at 5:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

One individual was injured and transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, according to an email from Sgt. Anthony Zeppetella.

“We are currently working through the evidence and following leads,” Zeppetella said, adding that they cannot discuss any suspects at this time.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information about the incident to contact the Hamlet Police Department at 910-582-2551 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

***

Lumberton Junior High wins $10,000 technology grant

LUMBERTON – Rack Room Shoes formally presented Lumberton Junior High School with a $10,000 technology grant recently and named a staff member “Teacher of the Year.”

During the presentation made at the school, a $500 Rack Room Shoes gift card was given to eighth grade math teacher Isaiah Stanley.

Stanley was named one of five winners of Rack Room Shoes’ nationwide Teacher of the Year Contest.

“This recognition was an opportunity to use my platform as a teacher to get more funding for our students,” said Stanley. “I’m grateful for the recognition. However, helping my school was my ultimate desire.”

***

Senior citizen sock drive seeks to warm hearts

RED SPRINGS — A commissioner here has seen much success from an event held Tuesday to collect socks for senior adults in three local assisted living facilities.

Red Springs Commissioner Caroline Sumpter said the Senior Citizen Sock Drive goal of 150 socks has been surpassed, but she did not have an exact number of socks collected. Sumpter planned to distribute gift bags containing socks and items like candy and cards to Prather Family Care Home Assisted Living, Red Springs Assisted Living and Hope Springs.

“The donations were more than I anticipated,” Sumpter told The Robesonian.

Sumpter said she has had people reaching out to her from Durham, Charlotte, Fayetteville and Greensboro about the project.

Because of the amount of donations, she might extend the donation of items to other facilities in the area. Sumpter had originally planned to give seniors one pair of socks, but now will be able to give them up to four pairs.

***

Holiday Inn cuts ribbon during grand opening

LUMBERTON — The ribbon-cutting for the grand opening ceremony at Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Wintergreen Drive took place Wednesday evening.

The hotel, located at 302 Wintergreen Dr., held a soft opening on Oct. 1, but made its business official during the ceremony held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The building is located across from Lumberton Honda and Outback Steakhouse. The hotel’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 16, 2020.

According to the hotel’s website, it has 95 rooms, a fitness center, Wi-Fi and an indoor pool.

“It’ll be our 23rd hotel, giving us over 1,600 hotel rooms here in Lumberton,” said Angela D. Sumner, executive director of Lumberton Visitors Bureau.

Sumner said the hotel will help provide more jobs in the Lumberton hospitality industry and aid in tourism.

“I’m thrilled to see a new business come to Lumberton,” said Cindy Kern, executive director of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re very excited to have them be a part of the Chamber,” Kern added.

For more information, call the hotel at 910-593-6234.

From Champion Media reports