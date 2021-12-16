Laurinburg Exchange

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

 21 hours ago
Holiday season sleigh ride returns

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Town of Dobbins Heights’ annual sleigh ride returns this year on Dec. 21.

Each year, town leadership partners with Gold Leaf Carriage to supply the massive sleigh and towering horses which create a special Christmas experience. But the town was forced to cancel it last year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Dobbins Heights Community Park.

One injured in Tuesday shooting

HAMLET — Officers with the Hamlet Police Department were called to a shooting that took place off of Beeler Avenue at 5:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

One individual was injured and transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, according to an email from Sgt. Anthony Zeppetella.

“We are currently working through the evidence and following leads,” Zeppetella said, adding that they cannot discuss any suspects at this time.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information about the incident to contact the Hamlet Police Department at 910-582-2551 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

Lumberton Junior High wins $10,000 technology grant

LUMBERTON – Rack Room Shoes formally presented Lumberton Junior High School with a $10,000 technology grant recently and named a staff member “Teacher of the Year.”

During the presentation made at the school, a $500 Rack Room Shoes gift card was given to eighth grade math teacher Isaiah Stanley.

Stanley was named one of five winners of Rack Room Shoes’ nationwide Teacher of the Year Contest.

“This recognition was an opportunity to use my platform as a teacher to get more funding for our students,” said Stanley. “I’m grateful for the recognition. However, helping my school was my ultimate desire.”

Senior citizen sock drive seeks to warm hearts

RED SPRINGS — A commissioner here has seen much success from an event held Tuesday to collect socks for senior adults in three local assisted living facilities.

Red Springs Commissioner Caroline Sumpter said the Senior Citizen Sock Drive goal of 150 socks has been surpassed, but she did not have an exact number of socks collected. Sumpter planned to distribute gift bags containing socks and items like candy and cards to Prather Family Care Home Assisted Living, Red Springs Assisted Living and Hope Springs.

“The donations were more than I anticipated,” Sumpter told The Robesonian.

Sumpter said she has had people reaching out to her from Durham, Charlotte, Fayetteville and Greensboro about the project.

Because of the amount of donations, she might extend the donation of items to other facilities in the area. Sumpter had originally planned to give seniors one pair of socks, but now will be able to give them up to four pairs.

Holiday Inn cuts ribbon during grand opening

LUMBERTON — The ribbon-cutting for the grand opening ceremony at Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Wintergreen Drive took place Wednesday evening.

The hotel, located at 302 Wintergreen Dr., held a soft opening on Oct. 1, but made its business official during the ceremony held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The building is located across from Lumberton Honda and Outback Steakhouse. The hotel’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 16, 2020.

According to the hotel’s website, it has 95 rooms, a fitness center, Wi-Fi and an indoor pool.

“It’ll be our 23rd hotel, giving us over 1,600 hotel rooms here in Lumberton,” said Angela D. Sumner, executive director of Lumberton Visitors Bureau.

Sumner said the hotel will help provide more jobs in the Lumberton hospitality industry and aid in tourism.

“I’m thrilled to see a new business come to Lumberton,” said Cindy Kern, executive director of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re very excited to have them be a part of the Chamber,” Kern added.

For more information, call the hotel at 910-593-6234.

From Champion Media reports

ROCKINGHAM — The Polar Express will return to Downtown Rockingham this December. The pandemic forced Will Wright, the Conductor of the Express, to reimagine what a winter wonderland could look like. Thus, this drive-thru event was born. Carolers, elves, the Grinch and more lined the sidewalks of downtown Rockingham...
Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
LUMBERTON — A city firefighter has been placed on leave after being charged with assault on a female, according to Lumberton’s attorney. Lumberton Master Firefighter William Taylor Deese was arrested Saturday and charged with simple assault – assault on a female, according to an official with the Robeson County Detention Center. Deese was released from the Detention Center on Sunday.
Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
We saw you recently …

… blowing leaves away from business doors at The Oaks in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
NCDOT Awards 2021 Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Grant to Hendersonville

Thirteen municipalities from across the state, including the town of Burnsville and the city of Hendersonville, will receive assistance with bicycle and pedestrian planning, thanks to grants awarded this fall by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The NCDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Grant program, now in its nineteenth year, helps...
Bonuses in time for Christmas

LAURINBURG — Scotland County School system employees will receive retention bonuses from the county this week. And employees who qualify will receive the state bonus in January. The board on Monday voted to keep Rick Singletary and Carolyn Banks as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the Board of Education.
LUMBERTON — “I know he is smiling down from heaven to see this beautiful facility and the revitalization.”. Those were the words used Wednesday at the grand opening of the Robeson County Administration Center by Lyl MacLean Clinard, referring to her father, the late Hector MacLean. The building...
LREMC awards $28,000 to area teachers

PEMBROKE — Lumbee River EMC awarded over $28,000 to 17 teachers in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson, and Scotland counties through the Bright Ideas education grants program for their inventive classroom projects. LREMC held a luncheon recognizing the recipients on Wednesday at the LREMC headquarters in Pembroke. Three teachers in Scotland...
SCATS to get new full-time position

LAURINBURG — The SCATS program will be getting a new full-time position in the near future. During Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously voted to create the position at the request of Scotland County Department of Social Services Director April Snead. “I came...
LAURINBURG — Grace Unity Church reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into the church through a side door and stole five speakers and multiple microphones. Larceny. LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a city...
Shopping with a deputy

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office hosted its seventh annual Shop With A Deputy holiday event at Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. “Santa” joined the deputies and the children as they picked out presents. The Sheriff’s Office hosted 40 local children, who were chosen by the schools they attend.
