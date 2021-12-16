Worthington Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Worthington Industries beat estimated earnings by 23.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.72, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $501,908,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 2.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Worthington Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 1.90 1.75 1.25 0.68

EPS Actual 2.46 2.33 1.36 0.95

Revenue Estimate 1.08B 1.04B 872.50M 688.30M

Revenue Actual 1.11B 978.32M 759.11M 731.09M

