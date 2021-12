Kathy Flores the legendary rugby player, coach and leader of the women's sport in the U.S. who touched every generation of players and coaches for more than 40 years, has died. She was 66.Nearly 300 former teammates, fellow coaches, former players and friends gathered Saturday for a virtual remembrance of Kathleen “Kathy” Flores, organized by the U.S. Women's Rugby Foundation. Flores died of cancer in October at home in Providence Rhode Island the foundation said. Thirty years ago, when the U.S. women’s national rugby team won the first women’s rugby World Cup against England, Flores was there....

