Best Index ETFs to Play the Surge in Inflation

Zacks.com
 21 hours ago

Wholesale prices in the United States gained 9.6% in November from a year ago, marking the highest level since November 2010. The pace beat economists’ estimate of 9.2%. Wholesale prices increased at their fastest pace on record in November. The core producer price index increased at a 6.9%...

