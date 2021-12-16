ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BOE Shocks With First Rate Hike Since Crisis to Combat Inflation

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time since the pandemic struck, setting aside the threat to the U.K. economy posed by record coronavirus cases to lead the global fight against surging inflation. Officials led by Governor Andrew Bailey voted 8-1 to lift borrowing...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Boe#Uk#The Bank Of England#The U S Federal Reserve#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#European#Bloomberg Television
FXStreet.com

BoE: Another rate hike coming early next year – Rabobank

After the rate hike announcement on Thursday from the Bank of England, analysts at Rabobank held on to their forecast of a much less aggressive tightening cycle than what is currently priced in front-end rates. They expect another 25 bps hike early next year. Key Quotes:. “The Bank of England...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BoE rate hike helps lift the pound

Markets have taken today’s BoE rate rise in their stride, with the pound gaining ground as a result. The decision to raise rates in the face of an ongoing Omicron surge does serve to highlight the feeling that this wave could be much shorter than previous occasions. Banks are on the front foot today, whereas Boohoo’s profit warning has hindered sentiment for the wider sector.
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
theedgemarkets.com

Stampede for stocks as Central Banks act on inflation

LONDON (Dec 16): World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the US Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's lira took...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish Move After BOE Rate Hike

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but has given up about half of the gains. The markets of course are very sensitive to the central bank announcements, and with that being the case the Bank of England raising interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% sent the British pound much higher. However, this was probably more along the lines of a “repricing of the British pound.”
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

BOE Hikes Bank Rate, Surprising the Market Two Months in a Row

The BOE surprised the market in two consecutive months. After failing to deliver rate hike in November, the members surprisingly increased the Bank rate by +15 bps to 0.25% in December. Concerns over elevated trumped Omicron variant uncertainty. British pound rallied against US dollar and the euro. The members voted...
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Breaks Through 1.33 After BoE Hikes Rates

The pound was catapulted 0.7% higher against the dollar on Thursday, breaking through the 1.33 resistance level for the first time since the end of November following a shock announcement by the Bank of England (BoE). The BoE blindsided market participants on Thursday by raising interest rates for the first...
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Spikes After BoE Interest Rate Hike

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.25% on Thursday but had spiked higher early in the session after the double header of the European Central Bank and Bank of England rate meetings. The Bank of England surprised markets again as they hiked interest rates by 0.25%. The GBP...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

World shares mixed after flurry of cenbank statements

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World share markets were mixed on Thursday, with European shares rising after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, while global markets struggled to maintain direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy